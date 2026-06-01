UAE students go back to school after Eid break; some return straight to exams

Alarm clocks will ring a little earlier across the UAE on Monday, June 1, as thousands of students head back to school after a nine-day Eid Al Adha break. For many children, it will mean swapping late mornings, family gatherings, and holiday outings for school uniforms, packed bags, and classroom routines once again.

Schools in the UAE, however, are taking different approaches to help students transition back into academic life. While some will spend the first week easing students back into learning through revision sessions and interactive activities, others are set to begin formal assessments immediately after the break.

School leaders said their priority is to ensure students settle back into their routines smoothly, while each institution taking different approaches.

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Ensuring a smooth transition

“The first day and week back at school will focus on ensuring a smooth and positive transition for students after the Eid break,” said Seema Umar, principal of Dewvale School Dubai.

She added that teachers will focus on reconnecting activities, revision sessions, and classroom discussions to help students comfortably return to learning.

Students will also have opportunities to share their holiday experiences while gradually resuming their regular learning schedules. Importantly for many students, the school will not conduct any assessments or examinations during the first week after reopening.

“The focus during this period will be on helping students settle back into their routines and reconnect with learning,” said Umar.

She also encouraged parents to help children return to healthy routines before schools reopen. “As we return from the Eid holidays, we encourage students to come back refreshed, energised, and ready to embrace new learning experiences,” she said. “We request parents to support students in re-establishing routines, including healthy sleep schedules, punctuality and regular attendance.”

'Straight into... formal assessments'

For students at some schools, however, the return to class will come with immediate academic responsibilities.

“As soon as we return from the Eid break, we dive straight into the first round of formal assessments,” said Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-principal of Credence High School.

She added that the assessment calendar had already been shared with students and parents before the start of the academic year, meaning there would be no surprises.

Singh stressed that students should not feel overwhelmed, noting that the assessments cover a relatively short and manageable portion of the syllabus.

“Even an hour of focused revision each day during the break will set students up beautifully for success,” she said.