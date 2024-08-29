Some UAE students gear up for half-yearly exams after summer break

The scholarships are for students who were accepted into various postgraduate programmes and specialisations at the University of Sharjah
Some Indian curriculum schools in the UAE are preparing to start their examinations soon, with students gearing up for the half-yearly exams, mostly scheduled for the second week of September.
According to principals, nearly all the syllabi for the upcoming exams was completed before the summer break.
Some schools also shared the revision plan and exam schedules with students and parents ahead of the holidays.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Notably, Indian schools began their new academic session in April, completing a significant portion of the syllabus before closing for the long summer vacation starting on July 8.
“As a CBSE school, we have term examinations scheduled to begin in the second week of September for Grades 3 to 9 and 11,” said Lini Shivaprasad, Principal, GEMS Millennium School – Sharjah.
“Before the closure of school for the summer break, we sent out the exam timetable and the related syllabus. This was done so that students could plan their learning schedules during the break alongside finding time to relax and enjoy the holidays. Even before our students returned to school on August 26, we shared the revision plan with parents, which we are now following in all classes that are completing the term examination,” she added.
School heads highlighted that students are now engaged in learning and preparing for the forthcoming assessments.
Abhilasha Singh, Principal, Shining Star International said: “Our half-yearly examination will begin in the third week of September. Revision is done a few days before the exams commence. As soon as students come in after the long break, we do a target-setting based on the baseline and the last exam taken by them. This happens within the first two days of the school reopening.”
Students set their own targets based on their previous performance, with teachers identifying students who require intervention.
“Such pupils are provided extra support to meet their targets. Students of higher abilities are challenged to push themselves and achieve the optimal level of their potential,” Singh added.
Principals shared insightful plans for the upcoming semester that highlight the commitment to enhancing both academic and extracurricular experiences for students.
Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal, Credence High School, said: “As we kick off the new semester, we’re placing a strong emphasis on assessments to enhance teaching and learning. From October 7, students across all levels – from primary to senior secondary – will be taking their half-yearly exams.
“Our dedicated teachers will offer substantial support through revision worksheets, quizzes, and practice tests, ensuring our students feel prepared and self-assured.”
Principals explain that additionally, students are also eagerly preparing for intra- and inter-school competitions in sports and scholastic activities.
“Their dedication to achieving a balance between academic pursuits and extracurricular engagements nurtures their holistic development, fostering a well-rounded approach to education and personal growth,” she added.
ALSO READ:
The scholarships are for students who were accepted into various postgraduate programmes and specialisations at the University of Sharjah
The group has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for a decade, consistently alternating the name on the ticket for each series
One expat said he's been living on Dh40 a day after employer issues forced him to take odd jobs to survive
Loop provides hi-tech level 2 and DC fast-charging solutions for residential, workplace and public areas
The special occasion is marked every year on August 28
The two women believe that the country provided the support and opportunities to help them make strides in their workplace
Most users were facing issues with logging onto the social media site
Proposed projects include malls, residential buildings, shops and mosques