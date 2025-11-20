Some UAE schools delay final exams on November 21 due to expected fog

The UAE's Ministry of Education announced it would be postponing the final exams by one hour on Friday, November 21.

The decision comes to ensure the safety of students as thick fog is expected to envelope parts of the country during the early morning hours of tomorrow.

The exams will begin from 10am for Grades 10 to 12 in all government and private schools following the ministry's curriculum nationwide, and are set to go on until 12pm, the authority stated.

The same decision was implemented on Thursday, November 20 as well — the first day of exams across the country — as monster fog took over most parts of the UAE.

Dense foggy conditions not only disrupted traffic but also flights. Dubai's International airport diverted 19 flights as visibility dropped on ground and in air. Travellers had been urged to verify their flight details before heading to the airport.

Meanwhile, Sharjah airport also advised passengers to stay updated on the latest flight information and possible changes to the flight schedule.

The airport revealed a number of scheduled services had been affected due to unstable weather in the region, and travellers should avoid heading to the airport without confirming their flight status in advance.

Residents reported a 500-metre drop in visibility as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued red alerts across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman, with the first warning released shortly after midnight as visibility deteriorated sharply.

The iconic Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab were also hidden behind a curtain of fog, a rare sight in the country.

Meanwhile, the police and authorities issued safety alerts and warnings to residents and motorists as the visibility deteriorated with speed limits being lowered on some roads to ensure no accidents took place.

The NCM reminded drivers to follow key fog-safety measures, including:

Keeping a safe distance from the vehicle ahead

Avoiding the use of hazard lights while driving

Staying below posted speed limits and monitoring real-time alerts