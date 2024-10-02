Some UAE schools begin half-yearly exams; educators share tips for success

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Some Indian-curriculum schools in the UAE are already conducting their half-year assessments while others are gearing up for it.

According to the principals of the Central Board of Secondary Educations (CBSE), nearly all the syllabi for the exams were completed soon after the summer break.

Notably, Indian schools began their new academic session in April 2024, completing a significant portion of the syllabus before closing for the long summer vacation in July.

Pramod Mahajan, principal of Sharjah Indian School, said: “Exams in our schools began three days ago. These days, tests are very application-based, with case studies, as per India's National Education Policy (NEP). The coore values and principle that the CBSE curriculum now helps develop are cognitive skills –both ‘foundational skills’ of literacy and numeracy, and ‘higher-order’ skills such as critical thinking and problem solving. The pattern of revisions and exams has changed immensely compared to earlier."

Some schools share a revision plan with parents well ahead of time, so that they are fully aware of what will be revised at school.

“This has been appreciated by our parents, as it brings clarity and transparency to the process,” said Ambika Gulati, principal of The Millennium School – Dubai.

She added: “Furthermore, during the summer holidays, students are encouraged to spend time attempting model question papers, and these are then discussed during the revision classes. This allows students to not only identify their mistakes but also take the necessary steps towards improving in different concepts.”

Short unit tests before winter break

Before the winter break, schools also have short unit tests planned for all exam-taking grades other than Grades 10 and 12.

“The senior grades will do a full-length examination as they are currently attempting short unit tests (in October). The school has a well-planned assessment calendar that provides adequate learning time before any assessment,” added Gulati.

