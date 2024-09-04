UAE schools restrict mobile phones: A move towards better concentration?

Three Bangladeshis were sentenced to life imprisonment, and 54 others were ordered to be deported after serving 10-year prison term
A ban on smart devices in schools in the Netherlands made global headlines this week, but many schools in the UAE have already implemented stringent tech policies.
Students at primary and secondary schools in the Netherlands are now prohibited from using cell phones, smartwatches, and tablets. The government labelled these devices as “distractions” that hinder academic performance and social interaction.
In February, England also enacted a ban on mobile phones in schools.
Meanwhile, several schools in Dubai have implemented strict mobile-phone policies, as highlighted by education experts in an interview with Khaleej Times.
“We have a strict policy regarding mobile phones. While students are allowed to carry phones, they are not permitted to use them in class without explicit teacher permission,” said Lisa Johnson, Principal, American Academy for Girls, Dubai.
The school has a graduated consequence system in place for violations. “After an initial warning, further infractions result in the phone being confiscated and held by the principal, with a parent required to come to school to retrieve it. This approach ensures that classroom time remains focused and free from unnecessary distractions,” she said.
School leaders emphasise they encourage responsible use of technology, focusing on educating students about appropriate use and the health risks associated with excessive screen time.
Certain institutions, particularly schools following the Indian curriculum, enforced a no-phone policy.
Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal, Credence High School, said, “We are dedicated to cultivating a focused and engaging learning environment for our students. To achieve this, we have established a no-mobile phone policy on campus, encouraging students to be fully immersed in their education.
"We have a system that ensures parents can easily communicate with teachers and supervisors when needed. During emergencies, parents can also contact the school reception for prompt assistance."
Johnson added, "Students in Grade 1 and up are required to have laptops or tablets, which have similar capabilities to smartphones. Locking mobile phones becomes less effective due to this access.
"To encourage face-to-face interaction, some schools have timed tech zones during break times, “where students can use their devices in designated areas for limited periods."
“Additionally, we are considering implementing a system where students would need to use exercise equipment as a ‘ticket’ for technology use during breaks, promoting both physical activity and responsible tech use."
Principals also reiterate that school networks have strong filters that block access to social media sites, helping to minimise distractions and protect students from inappropriate content.
“We continually monitor and update these filters, regularly adding new sites to the blocked list as necessary. While we discourage the use of technology during breaks, this can be challenging to enforce because students often use their devices for reading and other educational purposes. Rather than policing devices heavily, we guide students on how to use them wisely and productively,” Johnson said.
Certain Dubai schools hold regular sessions for parents to discuss the issue with educators. They explained that the strong home-school partnership was more effective than a ‘total ban’ imposition.
Simon Herbert, Head of School/CEO, GEMS International School – Al Khail, said: “Our secondary students are allowed to bring a phone to school, and to keep it either in their locker or in their school bag. This means that during the school day, a phone should not be used. After school, however, if a student needs to contact home (or vice versa), they have the means to do so. Phones are discouraged in primary school, as stated in our handbook for families."
Reflecting on other devices, schools heads reiterated that laptops and tablets are considered merely a means to an end, and not an end in itself.
“Technology is a powerful tool, but all educators must provide justification for the use of technology in lessons. Technology can significantly enhance a lesson, through platforms, resources, engagement, and cognitive challenge, but we must never simply rely on technology for its own sake. Planning well with our educators is key,” added Herbert.
