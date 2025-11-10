Some UAE schools to count absences as double from November 10 to 19

Public schools across the UAE are preparing for the end-of-first-term exams for the 2025–2026 academic year, announcing the implementation of a policy to count student absences between November 10 and 19 as double, in line with the Ministry of Education’s attendance and absence procedural guide.

Under the policy, one unexcused day of absence will be recorded as two, which may affect a student’s eligibility to meet the passing requirements.

Previously, schools applied the double-absence rule only on Fridays for unexcused absences. However, this term, the policy will cover all days leading up to exams to ensure discipline and academic readiness among students.

The central examinations for the first semester will be held from November 20 to December 4, 2025. In consideration of the UAE National Day celebrations, students will sit for exams until November 27, after which they will have a six-day break, including the weekend, before resuming exams on December 4.

School administrations have emphasised the importance of daily attendance during this period, which also features several academic and enrichment initiatives designed to improve student performance and strengthen learning skills, including:

“Together with the Structure” Initiative

“Success Initiative”

“Digital Empowerment Initiative”

These programmes aim to promote independent learning, creativity, and innovation, in line with the Ministry’s vision to foster academic excellence and build a disciplined, future-ready generation.

As part of exam preparations, schools have also urged students and parents to check the readiness of electronic devices used for online assessments. They stressed the importance of inspecting devices early and submitting any faulty ones to the school’s technical support unit for maintenance before exams begin.

Schools further clarified that repair costs for broken screens, damaged devices, or liquid spills will be the responsibility of parents, as well as the replacement of lost chargers. Parents and students can also download secure browsers on their personal devices through the official links provided, ensuring a safe and fully functional testing environment.