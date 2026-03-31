Two UAE school groups announce transport fee waivers after shift to online classes

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

Two UAE school groups have announced waivers on transport fees during the ongoing period of distance learning, offering relief to families as buses remain off the roads.

The Indian High Group of Schools confirmed that parents will not be charged for any days when classes are conducted online under regulatory directives.

“Families everywhere are navigating uncertainty, and we recognise that many of our parents may be facing financial pressures due to the current regional situation,” Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, told Khaleej Times on Monday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Parents will not be charged for any days during which the school is mandated to be in distance learning mode by the regulatory authorities,” he added, describing the move as part of the institution’s commitment to supporting its community.

The group operates a large transport network across Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, employing bus captains, assistants and maintenance staff.

Another school waives off transportation fees

Separately, Woodlem Education has also announced a waiver of transport fees across all its UAE institutions starting April, calling it a “compassionate and timely measure” to support families.

The decision will benefit students across its eight schools and two nurseries during the period of online learning.

“We believe education goes beyond classrooms. In challenging times like these, standing by our parents and easing their concerns becomes our priority,” said Noufal Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of Woodlem Education.

The group noted that the waiver will apply only for the duration of distance learning and will be reviewed based on further developments.

The announcements come as schools across the UAE continue remote learning, with parents adjusting to home-based schedules while navigating additional cost concerns.

Compassion vs operational reality

“Every decision we make is rooted in our identity as a not-for-profit institution dedicated to serving the community,” said Vasu. “Families everywhere are navigating uncertainty, and we recognise that many of our parents may be facing financial pressures due to the current regional situation. In moments like these, it becomes even more important for us to stand together and support one another.”

The school operates one of the largest dedicated transport fleets in the UAE, covering Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates. Despite paying bus captains, assistants, and maintenance staff — many of whom rely entirely on this income — the school has made a decision.

"Parents will not be charged for any days during which the school is mandated to be in distance learning mode by the regulatory authorities.”

“This decision once again reflects the true spirit and ethos of who we are,” Vasu added. “Our Board of Trustees remains deeply committed to every stakeholder — our students, our parents, our teachers, and our non-teaching staff. We believe that a family stays together, supports one another, and ensures that every member feels safe, valued, and able to flourish. That is exactly how we see our community: not just a school, but a family that stands united, especially in challenging times.”

Meanwhile, Woodlem Education with effect from April 2026, which has also announced a waiver of transport fees across all its institutions in the UAE said the relief measure, which comes in the wake of the shift to online learning, will benefit students across its “eight schools and two nurseries”.

Describing the decision as a responsibility towards the community, Ahmed, added, “We believe education goes beyond classrooms. In challenging times like these, standing by our parents and easing their concerns becomes our priority. This is a small step to support the Woodlem family.”

He further added that the situation will be closely monitored and the decision will be reviewed based on further developments.

Fixed costs and year-round readiness

However, Arab Falcon Bus Rental, which serves multiple UAE schools, has continued charging transport fees, explaining the operational and financial realities of maintaining services during this uncertain period.

A senior manager at Arab Falcon explained, “School transport operations are structured around an annual fee model, aligned with the academic year. This is because the service requires significant fixed commitments, including buses, drivers, helpers, maintenance, insurance, and safety systems, all of which must be in place regardless of daily usage.”

The spokesperson added that the company had fully mobilised its fleet and staff in anticipation of schools reopening on March 23, only before the decision to continue with distance learning was made. “Despite this, all operational costs for the month had already been committed and incurred, as our teams and resources remained fully ready and available,” they said.

It was explained that unlike the long-term closures during the pandemic, the current distance learning period is short and unpredictable, limiting options for refunds or cost adjustments. “For these reasons, transport providers cannot issue refunds, as the service is not structured on a pay-per-use basis but rather on maintaining year-round operational readiness,” the spokesperson added.

“We fully understand the concerns of parents and the sensitivity of the situation, and we remain committed to supporting schools and families while ensuring continuity of service.”