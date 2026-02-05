Sheikh Hamdan awards Indian educator with $1 million Gems global teacher prize

An internationally acclaimed Indian artist, social innovator, and transformative educator dedicated to empowering children in marginalised communities has been announced the winner of the US $1 million worth Gems Education Global Teacher Prize.

Rouble Nagi was chosen from more than 5,000 nominations and applications from 139 countries this year.

The announcement came on the last day of the World Government Summit and the award was handed out by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum along with Sunny Varkey, Founder of GEMS Education, and The Varkey Foundation.

Rouble has developed the “Misaal India” programme, providing low-cost, art-based education to over a million children across more than 100 slums and villages. Her holistic approach blends literacy, numeracy, life skills, and vocational training, all integrated with creative projects that engage children and the wider community.