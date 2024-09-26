E-Paper

Sharjah to implement standardised tests in private schools

Data from test results will be analysed and shared with the authorities, and plans shall be developed to help improve school performance based on the evaluation

File photo
Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 9:09 AM

Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 9:15 AM

Sharjah is set to develop and implement standardised tests for its private schools, the emirate's education regulator said on Wednesday as it signed a partnership with an assessment solutions provider.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) will be working with Diglossia to exchange expertise, information, and reports as part of the project. The two entities signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), which specified the action plan that is aimed at achieving the emirate's education goals.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The SPEA will be communicating with licensed schools and ensure that all necessary data is shared with Diglossia to facilitate the implementation of standardised tests.

The authority will also be encouraging schools to participate in these tests, which will contribute to raising the quality of education at these institutions.

Diglossia, on the other hand, will share with SPEA the data and information related to exam results, as well as an analysis of standardised tests conducted by the schools.

The assessment solutions provider will ensure the reliability of the shared data and contribute to developing plans to improve school performance based on the tests' results.

The project is seen as a key step towards enhancing the quality of education in the emirate and developing the capabilities of students in private schools.

(Inputs from Wam)

