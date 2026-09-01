Sharjah Ruler orders Sudan Private School to return fees after parent's complaint

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) not to collect any fees from Sudanese students at Sudan Private School.

He also asked the authority to refund any nominal fee that might have been already taken from parents. The Sharjah Ruler said that he had established the school for members of Sharjah's Sudanese community who could not afford to admit their children elsewhere in the emirate, intending it to be entirely free of charge, and that he follows the school's affairs directly and continuously.

Speaking in a phone-in on the 'Direct Line' programme, Sheikh Dr Sultan explained the school's origins, "We set up Sudan Private School because we found some Sudanese parents didn't have the means to enrol their children in schools, so we opened a private school for them and took on the running of the teachers and everything to do with the school without charging parents anything.

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"It appears that the Sharjah Private Education Authority put some fees in place and called them 'nominal', but a nominal fee is a lot for someone in need, so we've instructed the Authority not to take any fees at all, large or small, from these pupils."

"We are in constant contact with those running the school, and we follow every detail. When a teacher hits a pupil, we end his employment immediately. When we find a teacher who isn't up to the job, we train and develop him and give him everything he needs to teach effectively — and if he does not improve, we remove him from the school. And we say, from the platform of 'Direct Line', Sharjah Private Education Authority, give back the money you've taken from people in need."

Sheikh Dr Sultan’s comments came in response to a message sent to the programme by the parent of Sudanese pupils, who wrote, "We, the children of the Sudanese community in Sharjah, were granted a school as an honour from His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. After a full year of study, we were asked for high tuition fees and did not receive certificates unless we paid the outstanding fees along with this year's fees, even though the school was supposed to be entirely free as an honour from His Highness."