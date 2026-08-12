Sharjah Ruler approves 470 scholarships globally for Al Qasimia University

The scholarships are available to students admitted to the university’s five undergraduate colleges

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 12 Aug 2026, 1:12 PM
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Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved 470 scholarships for students from various countries around the world to enroll at Al Qasimia University during the 2026-2027 academic year.

The approval reflects the Ruler of Sharjah's belief in investing in people and promoting science and knowledge. It shows an extension of enhancing Sharjah’s position as a global centre for culture, education and civilisational dialogue.

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By attracting students from all around the globe, the initiative enables them to study in an integrated academic environment that combines quality education with tolerant Islamic values and openness to cultures.

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The university keeps growing its global presence. Students from 140 nationalities make up a multicultural community. This environment promotes values like moderation, tolerance and coexistence. It allows students to interact and share knowledge and experiences while respecting cultural and civilisational diversity.

The scholarships are available to students admitted to the university’s five undergraduate colleges: the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, the College of Arts and Humanities, the College of Economics and Management, the College of Communication, and the College of Holy Quran.

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