Sharjah private schools, nurseries staff to resume in-person work from April 15

The Sharjah Private Education Authority announced late Tuesday that administrative and teaching staff in private schools and nurseries across the emirate will return to in-person work from Wednesday (April 15).

The move, based on a decision by the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, aims to ensure readiness and provide training on emergency and crisis response protocols.

The announcement follows a nationwide plan by the council to gradually resume in-person learning for nurseries across the UAE.

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Late on Tuesday, the Sharjah Private Education Authority also confirmed that nurseries in Sharjah will begin welcoming children again from Thursday (April 16) marking a key step in the phased return to in-person early childhood education.

The authority also noted that nurseries located in government facilities and commercial buildings will reopen only after administrative and teaching staff have completed mandatory training. on emergency and crisis protocols. This move aims to ensure children return to a safe, well-prepared, and supportive environment.

Likewise, private early childhood centres in Dubai are also set to reopen in phases starting Thursday (April 16), subject to approval from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

What does phased return to in-person learning entail?

Under the updated measures, nurseries located in government premises and commercial buildings like malls will be among the first to reopen.

Other nurseries will be permitted to continue operating through approved home-based childcare services, in line with existing regulations and procedures designed to ensure continuity of care for young children.

The authority said the phased approach is part of broader efforts to ensure stability across the education sector while prioritising the safety of students, families, and staff.

Why did UAE schools move to online learning?

Schools moved to online learning as a precaution amid regional security concerns tied to the conflict. Since then, authorities have extended remote classes in stages while reviewing the situation.

Distance learning was first introduced on March 2, following Iran’s attacks on the UAE and other Gulf countries. The arrangement was initially set to run until March 6 before officials brought forward the spring break.

Remote learning was later extended beyond the break as authorities prioritised the safety of students, staff, and the wider education community during the US-Israel-Iran conflict, which remains under a fragile ceasefire.

(With inputs from Nandini Sircar)