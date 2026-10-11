Sharjah Police warns of safety risks in schools, urges students to follow rules

A crowded school corridor, children rushing to catch their bus or a quick dip in the swimming pool can all pose safety risks if precautions are overlooked.

Sharjah Police on Saturday, October 10, issued a reminder to students to stay alert, follow safety rules and to equip themselves with knowledge of what to do in an emergency situation.

The advisory published on Saturday urges students do the following:

Refrain from running or pushing others in corridors or on staircases.

Report any hazards or unsafe conditions to a teacher or supervisor immediately.

Know the emergency exits and evacuation routes in school.

Follow instructions from safety personnel in case of an emergency.

Use designated areas when boarding or leaving school buses, and keep a safe distance from moving vehicles.

Use school swimming pools only when a qualified lifeguard is on duty and follow the lifeguard’s instructions.

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In August, Dubai Police held a series of awareness workshops targeting child safety, especially during the summer months around pools and water.

The campaign mirrored the Sharjah Police push for preventative measures to protect children, but this one focused on what families and parents could do to ensure safety at home, online, during travel and around water.

The workshops covered a range of important guidelines, from ensuring adult supervision for children in and near swimming pools and beaches, to avoiding risks from talking to strangers online.

As for school, parents were urged to send their children to their classes with well-adjusted bodies and minds, and the important message to pay attention to and obey instructions from school authorities.