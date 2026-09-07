Dh500 million investment: Sharjah to open new schools, nurseries across the emirate

Sharjah is expanding and upgrading its education infrastructure through a Dh500 million portfolio of school and nursery projects across the emirate, covering new facilities, expansions and maintenance works aimed at creating modern and safe learning environments.

The projects, implemented by the Sharjah Public Works Department in coordination with the Sharjah Private Education Authority, include schools, nurseries and early childhood centres, as well as academic, sports and residential facilities.

The coordination between the two entities is aimed at ensuring new educational facilities meet the authority’s licensing, safety, operational and technical requirements, while supporting the development of private education and early childhood services across the emirate.

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In Sharjah city, the department has completed the Mehzb School project on a 30,000-square-metre site with capacity for 400 students. The school was completed in 60 days and includes academic, medical, cultural and sports facilities.

The school has an administration building covering 981 square metres, with seven offices and a meeting room, as well as a medical section with a clinic and isolation room. Its early childhood building accommodates 150 children and includes six classrooms, a library, a multipurpose area and facilities for staff and medical services.

The school’s first-to-fourth-grade building accommodates 250 students across 10 classrooms and includes a library, multipurpose area, staff facilities, a medical room and other services. The campus also features a theatre with seating for 117 people, which can also be used as a multipurpose hall, along with science and computer laboratories, a cafeteria and other support facilities.

The department has also completed expansions at early childhood centres in Al Suyoh and Al Rahmaniya. The Al Ruqaybah 1 facility received four additional classrooms over an area of 770 square metres, increasing capacity by 96 children, while the Shaghrafa 1 centre in Al Rahmaniya received six classrooms covering 1,000 square metres, with capacity for 150 children.

Maintenance works have also been completed at Al Qulaya Nursery, including the installation of 1,500 square metres of vinyl flooring, 23 doors, 700 square metres of suspended ceilings and 250 square metres of tiled flooring. The project also included 15 car parking shades, internal and external painting, air-conditioning and electrical works.

Construction is also under way on four government nurseries, one for the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority in Al Abbar, along with facilities in Al Muwarraq, Kshisha and Al Noaf.

The department has completed maintenance work at the Pakistani Islamic School in Al Ghubaiba, which covers about 8,000 square metres. Works included internal and external painting, treatment of cracks in concrete elements, waterproofing, renovation of toilets and suspended ceilings, repairs to floors, doors, windows and metal cabinets, as well as improvements to outdoor play areas, basketball courts, boundary walls and gates.

In Al Thumamah, Al Dhaid, construction of Victoria International School has reached 73 per cent completion. The project includes administration and theatre buildings, a multipurpose sports hall, kindergarten and nursery facilities and classroom buildings.

Work to cover the courtyard and maintain Al Bustan Nursery has reached 84 per cent, with the project including the installation of a canopy and comprehensive maintenance of the building.

In Al Madam, the department is constructing Tuwaila Nursery and has completed the first phase of an expansion at Khalifa Al Hamza American School.

The completed phase includes a 145-square-metre ground-floor extension for boys, comprising a classroom, activity room and supervisor’s room, as well as a 365-square-metre extension for girls containing four classrooms, a laboratory and supervisor’s room.

A main dining hall is currently under construction, covering 340 square metres and including a kitchen, food service area and seating for 80 students. A separate 250-square-metre dining hall for kindergarten students is also being built, with capacity for 50 children.

The new classrooms were handed over at the start of the academic year, while the dining facilities and remaining buildings are scheduled for completion in November.

In Kalba, the second phase of Victoria School has been completed, adding a laboratory and classroom building, a theatre, separate boys’ and girls’ libraries and a sports complex with a multipurpose hall and semi-Olympic swimming pool.

The department has also completed secondary-level facilities at Al Sidra Private School, including two enclosed sports halls for boys and girls, classrooms, physics, chemistry, biology and computer laboratories, prayer rooms, clinics, staff rooms and other facilities.

Kalba has also seen the completion of Al Ghail Nursery, which includes classrooms for children from infancy to four years old, indoor and outdoor play areas, multipurpose halls, reception areas, kitchens and supporting facilities.

Construction of Khour Kalba Nursery is 40 per cent complete. The facility will include classrooms for infants through four-year-olds, indoor and outdoor play areas, multipurpose halls, reception areas, kitchens and supporting facilities.

In Khorfakkan, Al Lulu’iya Nursery has been completed with 10 classrooms and capacity for 200 children, alongside administrative rooms, a central kitchen and indoor and outdoor play areas.