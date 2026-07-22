Sharjah to launch Early Childhood Centres combining nurseries, kindergartens

Sharjah will introduce a new early education model by launching Early Childhood Centres, which will house both nurseries and kindergartens in a single facility.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the initiative and approved the government nursery enrolment plan for the 2026–2027 academic year, which reflects an 18 percent increase in admissions over the previous year.

During the Direct Line programme, the Ruler explained that the new centres address the issue of where children from nurseries without kindergarten sections will continue their education.

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“They can now enrol in government schools until construction of the Early Childhood Centres is completed. I am personally following the matter, and we are working to build kindergarten classrooms in the existing nurseries as quickly as possible, God willing, because they offer particular advantages,” Sheikh Dr Sultan said.

Currently, 200 nursery graduates have been admitted to kindergarten sections at four centres in Al Suyoh, Al Rahmaniyah, Al Lu’lu’iyah, and Kalba.

Enrolment to reach 3,004 children across three phases

The plan will be implemented in three phases, increasing the number of government nurseries in the emirate from 40 to 47.

The first phase begins in August 2026 and will accommodate 2,402 children. The second phase starts in January 2027 with capacity for 332 children, followed by a third phase in April 2027 for an additional 270 children. Total enrolment, including re-enrolment and new admissions, will reach 3,004.

Al Mansour Fort to become Khorfakkan’s foremost landmark

Sheikh Dr Sultan announced that Al Mansour Fort in Khorfakkan will open soon, providing insight into the city’s history. He noted that the Portuguese built a triangular fort on the coast in 1639, atop the original Qasimi fort of Kaid bin Adwan Al Qasimi, after destroying much of the city during their 1622 occupation.

“We will open Al Mansour Fort soon, God willing, and it will become Khorfakkan’s foremost landmark,” he said.

Kalba lake project

In response to a question about the lake project at the sea entrance to Kalba, the Ruler clarified that the project is not cancelled but temporarily paused to address a technical issue with an overflowing lake near the Sharjah Communications Technologies Authority building.

“The engineers advised that it must be enlarged to provide additional capacity for the incoming water; otherwise, it would destroy everything that had been built,” he explained. The redesigned project will now include a large lake at the wadi opening, which will flow directly into the sea.

Regarding the Al Soor area in Kalba, Sheikh Dr Sultan stated that planning is underway. Residential development will be limited to the area near the Corniche, and remaining buildings will be relocated to Al Dahiyat Suburb (Al Nakheel District).

Development across the emirate

In conclusion, the Ruler highlighted the Al Hosoun project in Al Madam, a major infrastructure initiative to upgrade buildings and roads from Al Madam Hospital to Faya.

“Development in this country is moving at a remarkable pace. We are strengthening people’s connection with their homeland and giving them every reason to take pride in it,” Sheikh Dr Sultan said.