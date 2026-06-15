UAE schools warn of 'summer slide': What MAP Growth data reveals about learning loss

With summer vacations starting in two weeks, educators across the UAE are raising concern over the so-called “summer slide” — a well-documented phenomenon where students lose a portion of their academic progress during long breaks.

Several studies indicate children can lose 20–30 per cent of their learning over the summer break, with math skills particularly vulnerable, showing an average dip of up to 2.6 months over just six weeks.

While summer offers children a chance to unwind, research suggests it can sometimes reverse months of learning. Studies show test scores often flatten or decline over the holidays, with mathematics taking the biggest hit compared to reading.

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The latest findings come from NWEA’s 2024–2025 MAP Growth data and summer programme evaluations.

Educators said this loss is not always immediately visible, but can accumulate over time. In response, school leaders in the UAE are urging families to rethink how learning is approached during the break — not as formal study, but as part of everyday life.

Dr Funke Baffour-Awuah, Vice President, Culture of Excellence, said the way parents frame summer learning is critical. “The moment we talk about “retaining academic skills,” we immediately place the burden on children — and often, we place it in entirely the wrong way. Summer should not be a diluted version of school. But it absolutely should be a time of intentional, joyful learning," she stressed.

"My advice to parents is this: embed learning into life, not into worksheets. Read together — not just assigned reading, but books your child actually wants to read. Visit a museum and ask questions, not for answers, but to spark curiosity. Cook a meal and talk about measurements, chemistry, and culture all at once," she added.

She noted that everyday experiences often matter more than structured tasks. “The research is clear: children who engage in regular, low-pressure reading over the summer return to school measurably stronger. But the quality of the reading matters as much as the quantity.”

However, educators also warned against turning summer into an extension of the classroom. Funke highlighted the importance of rest alongside learning when asked how families can strike the right balance.

“This is the question I think we need to ask much more boldly, because in our anxiety about learning loss, we risk something equally serious — rest loss," she said. "Summer is not just a holiday from school — it is, for many children, the only extended period in which they can genuinely regulate, reset, and recover.”

She suggested a gentle structure rather than strict scheduling. “So, balance, for me, looks like this: mornings with purpose, afternoons with freedom… What we want to avoid is the extremes: total disengagement on one end, and a summer schedule so packed with tutoring and structured programmes that the child arrives in September exhausted.”

Dr John Robert Brown, director of education, Woodlem Education, also stressed experiential learning. “Parents may consider summer holidays for 'experiential' learning opportunities for their children.”

“Many holiday experiences can be connected with academics… there are unlimited opportunities in the real world to apply geometry, statistics and even algebra," he added.

Building life skills beyond textbooks

Experts agree that summer is also a key window for developing confidence, creativity, and resilience.

Dr John Robert Brown said physical activity and real-world exposure are essential. “Children learn important lessons about collaboration, competition, fairness, perseverance and health on playgrounds and playing fields.”

He warned against overprotecting children. “Too many children today are protected from real world risks; too many live in virtual, risk-free environments. Parents would be wise to limit online time and get their kids outside as much as possible.”

Pretty Khosla, principal at The Apple International Community School, said institutions should encourage families to focus on consistency over intensity.

“Research consistently highlights the risk of ‘summer learning loss,’ particularly in reading, writing, and mathematics. However, this can be effectively mitigated through simple, consistent learning opportunities embedded within everyday family life.”

“Even 15–20 minutes of purposeful learning each day can help students retain essential skills… The objective is not to increase academic pressure but to maintain engagement, curiosity, and a love for learning," she added.

On life skills, she notes: “Summer provides a valuable opportunity to develop the personal qualities, competencies, and character attributes that are essential for future success.”

From cooking and budgeting to volunteering and internships, she said such experiences help students build “confidence, communication skills, teamwork, adaptability, empathy, and social responsibility.”