UAE schools warn students over inappropriate social media posts

A social media post may last only seconds on a screen — but for schools across the UAE, its impact can linger far longer.

Recently, a school in Dubai has issued fresh warnings to students after inappropriate content surfaced online, some featuring school logos, uniforms, staff identities and remarks deemed demeaning towards members of the school community.

The school sent a circular to parents describing the situation as a “matter of grave concern” requiring “immediate attention and partnership” from families.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

According to the communication, middle school students had been sharing posts, reels, stories and even private messages on platforms such as Instagram. The school stressed that content including its logo, name or staff identities — especially when accompanied by derogatory comments — is “completely unacceptable”.

VPN use to bypass restrictions

While schools often block certain platforms on campus networks, administrators say some students are finding ways around these safeguards. The school noted instances of pupils using VPNs, personal data SIM cards or mobile phones to bypass restrictions — calling it a “deliberate violation” of its cybersecurity policy.

Educators across the country highlight the concern is not just about rule-breaking, but about the ripple effects on the wider community.

Brian Cleary, Head of Secondary (Upper School) at the Swiss International Scientific School Dubai, said such incidents can hurt more than reputations.

“Incidents of this nature can have a broader impact on the school community, particularly if students, parents, or staff feel hurt, misrepresented, or exposed. We therefore respond promptly and thoughtfully, following clear safeguarding and behaviour protocols. Our approach includes constructive conversations, reflection, and, where appropriate, action in line with our school policies.

"Above all, these moments allow us to reinforce the importance of respect, responsibility, digital citizenship, and personal accountability," he said.

Cleary acknowledged that today’s students are highly digitally literate, but said technology alone cannot solve the issue.

“We recognise that younger generations are highly digitally literate, and that technology continues to evolve at a rapid rate.” Headteachers emphasize schools are investing significantly in network security to strengthen safeguards.

“Devices using a VPN are unable to access the school WiFi network, and the system automatically alerts the safeguarding team if any device attempts to connect using a VPN. While robust filtering, monitoring systems, and IT safeguards are essential, we are clear that technical controls alone are not the solution.”

“Digital citizenship is embedded within our curriculum and pastoral programmes, ensuring students develop a strong understanding of online ethics, digital footprints, safety, and the long-term implications of their actions.”

He added that partnerships with parents and expert-led sessions — including talks by representatives from Dubai Police — form part of a layered approach to ensure students understand both UAE cyber laws and responsible online behaviour.

Discipline and dialogue

At the Nord Anglia International School Dubai, the emphasis is on accountability, but also reflection.

Marisha Arekat, Assistant Head/Personalised Learning and Wellbeing DSL (Secondary), said, “Consequences are applied consistently, but our focus is not on discipline alone — we also look at intent, developmental stage, and the impact on relationships, using restorative conversations and structured reflection to support accountability and repair. Alongside this, we provide pastoral and wellbeing support so that any anxiety or disruption within peer groups is identified and addressed promptly.”

Digital conduct is framed within a broader conversation about character, responsibility, and future pathways. “So, when boundaries are crossed, the incident is handled firmly in line with our 'Behaviour for Learning policy' and used as a developmental opportunity to strengthen positive choice making and trust,” added Arekat.

She added that parents are made aware that posts featuring uniforms, logos or peers can carry relational, reputational and even legal consequences, reinforcing that online actions have real-world impact.

A teachable moment

In Woodlem American School, Principal Marah Kadoura said schools must balance policy enforcement with student guidance.

She stressed the importance of clarity and consistency.

“The school must have a clear device usage policy that explains proper use and consequences for misuse. Teachers and administrators must consistently follow and enforce this policy to ensure fairness, accountability, and a safe learning environment.

"It is important to keep parents informed and involved in all school community matters. Regular communication and open discussions help ensure parents are aligned with the school’s expectations and can effectively support their children at home," she added.