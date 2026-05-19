9-day Eid Al Adha break in UAE: Schools urge students not to skip final days before leave

As schools across the UAE enter the final stretch of term ahead of the long Eid Al Adha break, classrooms are buzzing with a mix of revision sessions, assessments, and festive preparations.

With only days remaining before the holiday begins on Monday, May 25, educators are focused on keeping students academically engaged while also making room for wellbeing and cultural celebration.

The lead-up to the nine-day break, when combined with weekends, often brings a noticeable shift in student energy, as anticipation of travel and family time builds across diverse school communities. Still, schools say they are maintaining momentum through interactive learning, feedback-led teaching and activity-based engagement.

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At the same time, institutions are reinforcing messages around attendance and continuity, aligning with academic expectations as they prepare students for the next phase of the academic year. Alongside lessons, many schools are also weaving in Eid-themed initiatives to reflect values of gratitude, reflection and togetherness.

Balancing learning, wellbeing and celebrations

With schools balancing academic continuity and cultural engagement, educators say the final week is being used to reinforce both learning outcomes and student wellbeing.

Simon Crane, Head Master at Brighton College Dubai, said, “Assessments remain ongoing for some year groups, whilst younger pupils are very much still engaged in normal teaching, enrichment activities and end-of-year events.”

He points out that the key is maintaining rhythm and routine whilst also recognising the excitement that naturally builds ahead of a long holiday period.

“Attendance levels remain strong and, overall, pupils have responded very positively during what has been an unusual and demanding term in many respects. Naturally, energy levels become lively as holidays approach, particularly amongst younger pupils, but schools also work hard to ensure there remains purpose, structure and momentum right through to the final day.”

Echoing similar views, Liam Cullinan, Principal of Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi, said, “What we often notice during the final few days before the break is that students’ energy shifts slightly. There is naturally growing excitement around family plans, travel and celebrations, and schools absolutely recognise that sense of anticipation.

"Interestingly, though, there is also often a really positive atmosphere across the campus at this time of year. Students become very community-focused, and there is often a strong sense of togetherness as classes and year groups prepare to pause before the holiday period."

But the message from headteachers is that the “final days of term matter”, added Crane.

They underline that good habits, attendance and engagement remain important right until the end of the academic period.

Natalia Svetenok, principal of Woodlem British School, Ajman, reiterated, “The priority is balancing academics, student wellbeing, and meaningful cultural celebration. In our school, we continue to align closely with Ministry of Education (MOE) expectations regarding attendance, assessments, and continuous learning until the final instructional day, while also creating engaging Eid-related activities that reflect UAE values and culture.”

“Reflection activities, collaborative projects, wellbeing initiatives, and celebration-based learning help schools maintain both positivity and academic momentum during the final week.”

Svetenok says while attendance may slightly fluctuate before the break, the message to families remains clear: “every school day matters. The UAE education system places strong importance on commitment, continuity, and respect for the academic calendar.”

She emphasises that Eid is also a time to strengthen values such as gratitude, compassion, family connection, and reflection. “We encourage students to enjoy the celebrations, recharge, and return with renewed motivation for the final phase of the academic year.”

Tests, feedback and extracurricular push

In other schools, the focus remains firmly on assessments, feedback loops and structured academic activity as the term winds down.

Pramod Mahajan, principal of Sharjah Indian School, said, “Studies are in full swing ahead of the Eid holidays. Baseline tests were recently conducted, and teachers are reviewing results to identify learning gaps. Since face-to-face learning resumed on April 20 and the new academic year has begun for Indian schools, students are being given feedback to ensure they meet prerequisites, so classes are progressing steadily.

Extracurricular activities, debate competitions and literary club activities are underway, along with magazine work for grades 6–12. Students in grades 3-5 are participating in art competitions.”