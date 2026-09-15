UAE schools tighten grooming, hoodie and energy drink rules

As the 2026-27 academic year gets underway, schools across the UAE are putting renewed emphasis on student appearance, uniform standards and healthy food choices, with some campuses restricting extreme hairstyles, hoodies and energy drinks.

While schools differ in how they apply their rules, school leaders say the measures are intended less as punishment and more as a way of creating a focused learning environment while supporting students’ health and wellbeing.

Among the measures introduced by several schools are restrictions on hairstyles, including cuts where parts of the head are shaved with a razor or blade while other sections are left long, as well as long hair for male students. Schools have also barred students from wearing hoodies inside school premises as they seek to standardise uniforms and maintain what they describe as an appropriate learning environment. In circulars to students and parents, some schools have also expanded restrictions on food and beverages brought onto campus, specifying items that are no longer permitted.

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At Credence High School, CEO-Principal Deepika Thapar Singh said the school has a clear Uniform Policy and Behaviour Policy covering grooming and hairstyles. “This includes clear guidelines on appropriate grooming and hairstyles. Extreme or shaved hairstyles are not permitted, and while our school jersey does have a hood, children are not permitted to wear the hood up during class or through school hours,” she said. She added that hood use is generally limited to extreme cold, particularly during bus travel, while energy drinks are not sold or encouraged on campus.

“These guidelines exist to reinforce discipline, equity and a sense of shared identity among our students, and to support their overall health and wellbeing,” Singh said.

Schools focus on belonging, discipline and consistency

At GEMS Founders School, Executive Principal/CEO Matthew Burfield said the expectations were fundamentally about “belonging, wellbeing and maintaining a culture of high expectations”.

“We want every student to feel part of a shared community where the focus is on learning, character development and positive relationships. Uniform standards help create a strong sense of identity and equality, while guidance around hairstyles and clothing supports a professional learning environment.”

Burfield said restrictions on energy drinks were similarly linked to student health, adding that schools work with families when expectations are not met.

“Where expectations are not met, staff will have a constructive conversation with the student, provide guidance and, where necessary, contact parents to seek support. In the vast majority of cases, issues are resolved quickly through positive partnerships with families.”

Woodlem Education founder and MD Noufal Ahmed said his schools aim to balance student freedom with responsibility and respect for established guidelines.

He said uniform and personal appearance policies are clearly communicated to families, with teachers and the Student Behaviour Committee Squad helping reinforce expectations.

“Our school community nurtures student freedom while fostering a strong sense of responsibility, discipline, and respect for established guidelines. Uniform and personal appearance policies are clearly outlined on the school website, with regular reminders shared with parents.”

Energy drinks face tighter restrictions

At Diyafah International School in Abu Dhabi, Principal Nicole Haynes said the school does not specifically prohibit shaved hairstyles, noting that hairstyles can reflect personal, cultural and religious choices.

However, the school follows the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) Code of Conduct on appearance and dress standards.

Energy drinks, meanwhile, are not permitted on campus.

“Energy drinks are not permitted on campus. This is in line with Adek's Healthy Food and Nutrition Policy and reflects the extensive scientific evidence highlighting the potential health risks associated with energy drink consumption among children and adolescents.”

Shining Star International School has adopted more detailed grooming requirements. School Head of Inclusion and Safeguarding Lead Aby Daniel said its policy restricts shaved designs, extreme hairstyles and inappropriate grooming, while hoodies are also restricted under uniform and appearance expectations.

The school also does not allow energy drinks, high-calorie drinks and food in its canteen, as part of its healthy eating approach.

Daniel said the school’s grooming policy requires students to maintain a “neat, modest, clean and culturally appropriate appearance”, aligned with Adek expectations and UAE cultural values.

He also explained that non-compliance is addressed through awareness and progressive intervention.

“Students are given individual or group guidance on the expectations and the reasons behind them. Repeated non-compliance may result in verbal warnings, parent communication and formal disciplinary action in line with the ADEK Student Behaviour Policy. Parents are engaged throughout the process to support compliance,” added Daniel.