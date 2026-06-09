UAE schools enter final stretch before summer break: Students juggle exams, activities

As schools across the UAE enter the final stretch of the academic year, many students may feel their schedules have become increasingly packed. But educators said the apparent rise in intensity is less about adding pressure and more about fitting assessments, enrichment activities, transition programmes and celebrations into a shorter timeframe.

Some institutions have also deliberately strengthened their end-of-year plans. In certain UAE schools, students are already preparing for the next academic stage, with senior learners moving into advanced coursework almost immediately after completing key examinations.

"We intentionally intensify this period by conducting robust transition classes for all students from KG through to Grade 12," said Hussaina Begum Noor Sherieff, principal of The Bloomington Academy, a North Point Education Group school.

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She explained that once Cambridge portfolio submissions for Grades 10 to 12 were completed, the school launched AS and A-Level preparatory classes to give students an early start. Alongside this, students in Grades 9 to 12 are receiving one-to-one career counselling and internship opportunities.

Sherieff said the school's focus extends beyond examinations. "Once these exams and GL assessments are finalised, we have scheduled two full weeks of regular instructional classes running until July 3, 2026. Compared to previous years, we are putting much greater strategic emphasis on this final month."

According to Sherieff, the extended learning period helps address any remaining gaps and supports a smoother transition into the next academic year.

Balancing learning with wellbeing

While some parents have questioned whether recent periods of online learning have prompted schools to increase academic pressure, educators insisted support measures have been embedded throughout the year rather than concentrated at the end.

Jan Steel, principal and CEO of GEMS Royal Dubai School, said students may perceive the final month as more demanding because multiple activities are taking place simultaneously.

“I would not say there is a greater emphasis on learning and assessments than in previous years, but there has certainly been a more concentrated timeline following the period of distance learning,” he said.

As a result, students may feel busier as schools work to deliver assessments, curriculum objectives, enrichment opportunities and end-of-year celebrations within a shorter period.

Steel emphasised that schools continue to balance academic progress with broader educational experiences. “Since returning to face-to-face learning, our teachers have continued to use regular assessment and personalised support to identify and address individual needs, which is part of our everyday practice.”

He added that the focus is not on recovering lost learning in the final weeks but on ensuring students feel confident and supported as they prepare for the next stage of their education.

'Business as usual' until the final day

For many schools, the end of the academic year remains carefully planned, with adjustments made months in advance to accommodate any changes brought about by online learning.

Shiny Davison, principal of Woodlem Park School Hamidiya, said the transition to distance learning earlier in the year was managed without disrupting academic delivery.

“As a CBSE institution, our academic calendar, assessments, and curriculum delivery are planned well in advance in the month of March when the online classes already began,” she said.

Davison noted that modifications were incorporated early, ensuring continuity while avoiding unnecessary stress for students and parents.

“Student wellbeing remains at the heart of every decision we make. Through regular communication with parents, teachers, and senior students, we continuously monitor learning progress and address any concerns proactively," adding that any learning gaps were identified early and addressed through targeted support programmes.

Meanwhile, at GEMS Royal Dubai School, Steel described the final weeks as a period of maintaining momentum while recognising student achievements.

“Our focus remains on delivering a high-quality learning experience right up to the final day of term,” she said. “While there are opportunities for reflection, consolidation, and preparing students for their next stage of learning, it is very much business as usual.”