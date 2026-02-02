UAE schools expand FS2, Grade 1 capacity to meet rising demand amid new age cut-offs

Schools across the UAE are ramping up capacity, particularly in FS2 and Grade 1, to meet growing demand following changes to the country’s school entry regulations.

The move in Dubai especially comes as parents and educators alike reset based on the revised Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) guidance on age cut-offs.

Some families have reported that popular schools are already full, forcing them to scramble for alternative placements. Concerns have also been raised about children being moved into older age groups before they are developmentally ready.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

In December, the Ministry of Education announced that children could begin Foundation Stage One (FS1) under the British curriculum if they turn three by December 31 of the admission year — extending the previous cut-off from August 31.

The new regulations also affect FS2, Year 1, and Year 2 admissions. Many assumed these rules would apply only to new admissions and that parents would have a say in their child’s placement.

However, last week, the KHDA issued further clarification to schools, prompting some to rescind previously promised FS1 places and suggest parents register children for FS2 instead.

Parents, schools navigate new entry rules

Similar situations have pushed schools across the country to consider expanding FS2 classes to accommodate the influx.

Marah Kadoura, Principal of Woodlem American School in Ajman, said, “With the new age cut-off, an increase in applications is expected for KG1, KG2, and Grade 1. Schools plan for enrolment in advance and prioritise early applicants, while carefully planning to accommodate students who become eligible under the new criteria. Although some classes, such as KG2 and Grade 1, are nearly full, schools are taking steps to increase seats where possible. However, factors such as building capacity and class size limits remain important considerations as schools work to meet the growing demand.”

Dubai’s KHDA also clarified that children born between September 1 and December 31, 2021, ineligible for the 2025–2026 academic year, can be registered in FS2 or Year 1 for 2026–2027.

The education regulator said, “Enrolment decisions in private schools will be subject to the school’s assessment of the child’s readiness and the availability of seats.”

Importance of clear communication with families

Neil Hopkin, Director of Education at Fortes Education, highlighted the importance of clear communication with families.

“Across our network of schools, we have been engaging closely with parents whose children fall within the affected age ranges, as well as with new enquiries, to explain how the updated KHDA guidance works and what it means for individual placements. Helping families understand why placements are determined by birth date, and how this supports children’s long-term learning and wellbeing, has been a key priority,” he said.

Hopkin added that parent coffee mornings at Sunmarke and Regent International Schools have been held to reassure families about early FS2 entry and explain the age-appropriate support embedded in the early years curriculum. He noted that while demand is high, “availability is finite, and schools are carefully balancing demand with the need to maintain appropriate class sizes, staffing ratios, and learning environments.”

Age alone shouldn’t determine FS2 readiness

Meanwhile, as the UAE’s private education sector adjusts, schools are working to ensure that rising enrolment numbers do not compromise the quality of early years education.

Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery and Teacher Training Centre, said, “From an early years’ perspective, it is important to recognise that not all children meeting the new age criteria may be developmentally ready for FS2. Children will benefit from additional time and targeted support to strengthen emotional regulation, independence, and learning readiness before transitioning into a more formal setting. Parents and educators have that responsibility.”

Gandhi added that her centre also offers an Enhanced Readiness Programme “designed to support every child who may need extra preparation during this transition phase.”