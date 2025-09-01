'Life before iPads': How UAE schools put rules, penalties to control digital space

Schools across the UAE are stepping up enforcement of stricter iPad and digital device policies in the new academic year. Any misuse of technology now comes with immediate consequences at several schools, with privileges withdrawn on the spot.

Headteachers emphasised that with rapid technological developments, schools now have to review and update their policies more frequently than ever before to balance learning benefits with online risks.

Schools across the UAE reopened on 25 August after the summer break, with over one million students returning to classrooms for the start of the new term.

Zero-tolerance policy

Andrew Jenkins, Principal/CEO of GEMS Wellington International School, explained that their school sets clear expectations from the start.

“We are very specific in the type of device students are expected to bring to school and use to support their learning, and this is always conducted under the supervision of the teacher. For example, iPads/tablets are used in the primary years and laptops in secondary school. We actively encourage non-learning time to be a positive social experience and so have a ‘no-device policy in our communal areas used for breaks and lunchtimes’.”

He stressed that the school follows a zero-tolerance approach to misuse. “The privilege of using a device is removed if misused.”

Potential risks

Technology, Jenkins noted, remains central to the school’s educational vision.

However, faculties across, also recognised the potential risks, noting that students might be tempted to access inappropriate websites, play games during class, or misuse social media platforms.

“We work closely with parents, conducting workshops and engagement with our school specialists and also external guest speakers, to ensure they are fully aware of the dangers and risks posed by devices and online content, and how best they can complement and support the school’s expectations at home,” he added.

Life before iPads

Other schools have also introduced clear rules to tighten control of the digital space. In a circular to parents, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills (DIAEH) announced new restrictions.

“No smart watches or smart phones in Primary. This may require some adjustments and careful planning in collection routines. AirTags are allowed to track children walking home alone. No iPads while waiting for pick-up. No iMessaging on iPads. The office and staff are available for communication support if needed. Let us remember there was life before instant messaging. At present, these rules apply only on school premises. All parents must digitally sign the Acceptable Use Policy, and app restrictions during the day are essential.”

Traffic signal cyber policy

At Woodlem Education, students follow a Cyber Security Policy that uses a “traffic signal” system of consequences.

Noufal Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director, said, “This is designed in the form of a traffic signal with three levels. The Green level is a warning stage, with an oral caution and communication to parents. The Orange level involves suspension from extracurricular activity periods and reflection time in the Thinking Room. Finally, the Red level is the most serious consequence, where the device is confiscated and the student will be suspended from school with statutory approval.”

Misuse means confiscation

Similarly, Abhilasha Singh, Principal, Shining Star International School in Abu Dhabi, underlined how her school enforces a strict Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy with clear parental acknowledgement.

“We have a very strict BYOD policy: Bring your own Device. Parents are informed, and they give their acknowledgement before the child brings his / her device to school. The policy clearly states that the device is for learning and any misuse will result in confiscation of the device, which is returned only at the end of term. They are made to understand that Internet in school is a privilege and any misuse will result in confiscation of the device. Children being children, mostly are observed playing games or chatting with each other. We are going to put stronger firewalls in school for cyber safety.”