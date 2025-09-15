Unstable weather in UAE: How schools boost safety plans, communication with parents

Schools across the UAE are continuously stepping up their preparedness measures and strengthening communication channels to ensure parents remain informed about disruptions caused by adverse weather.

From dense fog to heavy rain and dust storms, institutions emphasized that their focus is on student safety, transparent updates, and swift decision-making.

Authorities require schools to follow the Emergency Preparedness and Response Policy, which takes a proactive as well as reactive approach. This includes closely monitoring official weather alerts, aligning with education authority guidelines, and activating structured communication protocols.

Vigilance in Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, Shining Star International School has built an extensive response system tailored to the emirate’s unique weather conditions.

Om Prakash Prasad, Operations Head, said, “Given our location in Abu Dhabi and the environmental conditions specific to this region, we remain especially vigilant during periods of dense fog, heavy rain, or dust storms. As soon as an adverse weather forecast is issued, our emergency communication plan is activated. This includes timely coordination with ADEK guidelines, immediate updates to parents and staff through our digital platforms, and adjustments in transport schedules to ensure safe travel for students.”

He highlighted that decisions are often made within minutes. “During heavy fog or reduced visibility, buses are delayed until it is completely safe to operate, and students are supervised in designated indoor areas. In the case of dust storms or high winds, all outdoor activities are suspended, and the building’s ventilation systems are carefully managed to maintain healthy indoor air quality.”

The school’s response includes transport management, indoor supervision, and real-time communication with parents through the Salama app, SMS, emails, and its dedicated parent platform.

“Whether it is a delayed bus schedule due to fog, suspension of outdoor activities during dust storms, or early dispersal caused by heavy rain, parents receive precise instructions and real-time updates. This approach not only keeps families informed but also helps them plan safely and confidently, knowing that the well-being of their children is our highest priority,” Prasad added.

Proactive monitoring in Dubai

Across the Emirates, school leaders agree that the aim is to ensure parents are not caught off guard.

Clear, timely updates—whether via apps, emails, or direct phone calls in urgent cases—are central to keeping families reassured that children remain safe during unpredictable weather.

In Dubai, schools adopt a similar approach while working closely with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Dubai Police.

Chitra Sharma, Principal of JSS Private School, said early monitoring of official forecasts helps them act proactively. “This enables us to anticipate adverse weather well in advance and implement safety measures proactively. When forecasted conditions indicate potential risk—such as heavy fog, rain, or dust storms—the principal, empowered by KHDA regulations, makes timely decisions.”

She added that these measures could include declaring an online learning day, adjusting start times, or modifying bus schedules. “During school hours, if weather deteriorates unexpectedly, we respond instantly: bus operations are adjusted with RTA oversight, outdoor activities are suspended, and students and staff remain in designated safe areas until conditions normalize. Additionally, Maintenance & Facilities teams secure the campus—checking drainage, fastening loose items, and ensuring safe ventilation during dust storms.”

Standardised protocols across school groups

For some school groups, standardised policies ensure all campuses respond uniformly.

Noufal Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of Woodlem Education, noted that their institutions across the country work closely with transport providers and education authorities.

“All our schools closely monitor official updates from the UAE National Centre of Meteorology, police advisories, and education authority circulars. A comprehensive weather emergency protocol is in place in all of our schools like informing the parents if there is a delayed start during fog, safe indoor supervision during heavy rain or dust storms, and adjusted bus timings in coordination with transport providers.”

He added that staff are assigned clear roles for smooth execution. “Parents are notified instantly through SMS, email, the school app, and official social media.”