Some UAE schools close for 9-day half-term break; families plan staycations, trips abroad

As schools in the UAE close for the October half-term break, families are finding different ways to keep children occupied while making time for rest, recreation and family commitments.

For some parents, the week-long holiday offers an opportunity to travel home and reconnect with extended family. Others are planning short staycations within the UAE, while working parents are relying on playdates, neighbourhood parks and activities at home to keep children engaged without stretching their budgets.

Schools following the UAE’s unified academic calendar will have their half-term break from Monday, October 12, to Friday, October 16, with classes resuming on Monday, October 19. Including the weekends before and after, students can enjoy a nine-day break from Saturday, October 10, to Sunday, October 18.

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For many, the priority is to strike a balance between keeping children active, allowing them to unwind , nd ensuring they return to the classroom refreshed when lessons resume.

A change of scenery and routine

For Dubai resident Dina Hakim, the plan is to keep the week relatively relaxed before heading to Ras Al Khaimah for a short family getaway towards the end of the break.

With parents still working during much of the week, she feels enrolling the children in a camp for just a few days may not be worthwhile. "We’re planning a staycation in Ras Al Khaimah towards the end of next week. Since it’s only a week-long break and parents still have to work, it doesn’t make much sense to enrol the children in a camp for such a short period. Instead, they can spend time at home, catch up on any school assignments and enjoy a more relaxed routine.”

Hakim is also considering taking a day off work to give the children something to look forward to before their staycation.

She said the idea is to ensure the children remain occupied during the working week without turning their holiday into another tightly scheduled routine.

“It’s about striking a balance between keeping the children occupied while we work and giving them time to unwind and enjoy their holidays.”

For Anjana Sengupata, the mid-term break presents an opportunity to travel to India for the festival of Durga Puja, which begins later this week. With the festivities coinciding with the school holiday, at least in part, she decided to take her daughter home to participate in the celebrations.

The children are expected to return to school next Wednesday, which means they will miss a few school days after classes resume.

Sengupata said the trip is about more than taking a break from the classroom. For families living away from their home country, such visits can help children maintain relationships with relatives.

“These trips are important because they give the children a chance to spend time with their extended family and experience our traditions firsthand. Durga Puja is a special time for us Bengalis, and I want them to be part of the celebrations, rather than just hear about them from a distance.”

She added that the holiday is also an opportunity to give the children lasting memories of home and strengthen their connection with their cousins and cultural roots.

Working parents turn to playdates and activities at home

For working mother Mariam Haddad who has two sons in Years 6 and 10, the priority is to keep the October break manageable and affordable.

Rather than signing the children up for structured holiday camps, Mariam, who works at a public relations agency in Dubai, has arranged playdates for her younger son while setting aside time for her older child to work on his reading and writing.

“I have organised playdates with other mums for my younger one, and made a schedule for my son. I want him to catch up on his reading and writing, but I am not opting for structured camps because they are too expensive,” she said.

The family plans to make use of their neighbourhood parks and opportunities for the boys to spend time outdoors with friends. With several schools on holiday around the same time, coordinating activities with other families has also become easier.

“With all schools having their holidays around the same time this year, it makes things much easier for families. Children can get together at the park in the morning or later in the evening and spend time playing or biking with their friends.”

For older students, however, the break also comes with academic responsibilities. Haddad's elder son, Zain, is in Year 10 and follows the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, making it important to set aside time for schoolwork even during the holidays.

She said she tries to organise the children’s day before leaving for work, allowing them to complete their assignments while still having time to enjoy the break.

“The schools have assigned tasks, but students can utilize this time to complete them. Before leaving for office, I try to schedule the day for both my children in such a way so that the work gets done and they can still enjoy their holidays,” added Mariam.