UAE schools set pre-board timelines; students await CBSE tentative board exam schedule

With Class 10 and 12 students across the UAE waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to announce the 2027 board exam timetable, school principals are urging families not to wait for the date sheet before beginning serious preparation.

The tentative CBSE Date Sheet 2027 is expected around late September or October, based on last year’s schedule, while the board examinations are expected to be held in February-March 2027. UAE schools are already scheduling pre-boards for November and January as students await the CBSE’s tentative 2027 board exam timetable.

Bhanu Sharma, principal of Woodlem Park Al Jurf Ajman, said students and parents should rely on the CBSE’s official website and school notifications once the timetable is released. “The CBSE Date Sheet for the 2027 board exams is likely to be announced around late September or October 2026, based on the previous year’s schedule. However, students and parents should rely only on CBSE’s official website and school notifications for confirmation,” she said.

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For students, however, the waiting period should not mean putting preparation on hold. At Woodlem Park, students will have two rounds of pre-board examinations, in November and January. Sharma said pupils should eventually examine the subject-wise dates, timings and gaps between papers before planning their final revision.

UAE schools set pre-board timelines

Other UAE schools are similarly moving ahead with their internal examination schedules.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal of Credence High School, said the school’s first pre-board examination for Grades 10 and 12 is scheduled for November 10, with practical examinations expected to begin around the second week of January, in line with CBSE guidelines. She noted that CBSE released its tentative date sheet on September 24 last year and the final timetable in early December. This year, schools are still awaiting the tentative schedule.

Singh said students already have a useful preparation tool in the form of CBSE’s latest sample papers and marking schemes.

“What matters more is that CBSE has already shared the latest sample papers with marking schemes, on which this year's board exam papers will be based. Our teachers are using them to prepare the pre-boards, and parents should ensure that students attempt them and study the marking scheme carefully.”

At GEMS Our Own Indian School, Dubai, Grade 12 pre-boards are scheduled to begin by the end of November, while Grade 10 students will sit their pre-boards in January, according to Lalitha Suresh, Principal/CEO. She said the exams are intended to identify learning gaps and give students time to improve before the final boards. “Schools may also conduct a second mock examination where needed.”

What students should do after pre-boards

Principals said the real value of pre-boards lies not in the marks alone but in what students do afterwards.

Suresh advised students to complete their first full revision before the pre-boards and use the results to identify areas requiring attention.

“Pre-boards should not be treated as the final destination but as an important diagnostic exercise. They provide students with an opportunity to understand what they know, where they are making mistakes and which areas require further attention.”

She added, “After the pre-boards, students should shift their focus from completing the syllabus to refining examination skills. Regular practice with CBSE sample papers and question papers can help students improve their time management, presentation and accuracy. Equally important is analysing mistakes after every paper. Students should ask themselves not only “What did I get wrong?” but also “Why did I get it wrong, and how can I ensure that I do not repeat the mistake?”

Meanwhile, Singh also urged families not to turn the approaching boards into a source of unnecessary anxiety.

“There is no need for anyone to take stress. Children simply need a proper timetable and study schedule for after-school hours, as leaving everything for the last moment is what creates pressure. A CBSE exam needs multiple revisions, so starting early helps.”

She said students should analyse returned pre-board papers, identify where marks were lost and revise those areas first.

“These are older children, so do talk to them and help them understand why they should stay away from their phones and study from NCERT books, class notes and notebooks. Where online material is needed, keep a clear time limit.”

“Above all, children must write and study, not just read. They should also go through the model answers and toppers' answer sheets that CBSE uploads every year to learn where they are going right or wrong. Our teachers regularly discuss these in class so that children understand how a paper should be presented,” added Singh.