Play-based lessons, real-world applications: UAE schools begin rolling out AI curriculum

The UAE’s new artificial intelligence curriculum is already taking shape in classrooms, with schools introducing AI concepts through everything from play-based activities and storytelling to supervised digital tools and subject-specific lessons.

The rollout follows the UAE’s approval of an AI curriculum across all public and private schools, with students set to learn about AI data, algorithms, applications and risks, alongside the ethical use of the technology.

The implementation will also involve the training of about 22,000 teachers and educators to use AI for teaching, assessment, curriculum analysis and lesson planning.

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At Dubai’s Raffles World Academy, AI literacy is being introduced gradually across different age groups rather than as a one-size-fits-all subject.

School officials said the school takes a gradual approach to AI education, starting with everyday learning before moving to more explicit lessons on the technology.

“We introduce AI literacy gradually across primary and secondary, keeping learning age-appropriate. In primary, AI is woven into units of inquiry. Students may explore its role in medical diagnosis, enhance artwork using creative tools, or question whether answers from voice assistants can always be trusted," said Yolanda Maccallum, PYP Coordinator.

As students move into upper primary, they begin using teacher-monitored platforms. "In upper primary, students use teacher-monitored platforms including Toddle AI Tutors, as well as AI features in PowerPoint and Canva, while being taught that technology should support rather than replace their own thinking," said Nazia Choudhry, Secondary School Education Technology Coordinator.

Low-tech approach with younger students

At JSS Private School Dubai, the approach with younger children is deliberately low-tech.

Principal Chitra Sharma said AI awareness for early-years pupils is being taught largely through play, with classroom exercises designed to help children understand how machines follow instructions and identify patterns.

“Very little of it involves a screen. At that age we call it AI awareness and exploration, and it is almost entirely play-based," she said. "A typical lesson might be sorting pictures into groups to see how a machine recognises patterns; giving a classmate step-by-step instructions to cross the room and watching what happens when a step is left out.”

The school also uses simple storytelling activities and, where devices are involved, tools such as ScratchJr under teacher supervision.

For young children, Sharma said, the emphasis is less on understanding the technology itself and more on developing safe and questioning habits.

“What we expect of a six-year-old is limited but important: that a machine can follow instructions but does not think or feel; that a device only knows what people have taught it; that you do not give your name or your photograph to a screen without asking a grown-up.”

She further emphasises that students across all age groups have already been part of these AI-related conversations.

“They are not the audience for an announcement. A Student AI Council President sits on our AI Steering Committee alongside the Principal, the phase supervisors and a parent representative. We have presented it to them as a journey from KG to Grade 12.”

Older students move into real-world AI applications

At Raffles World Academy, secondary students move into more explicit AI education through subject-based and dedicated lessons aligned with UAE guidelines and the Ministry of Education’s seven AI themes.

The programme uses supervised platforms such as Code.org, taking students from basic machine learning concepts towards neural networks, predictions, ethics and real-world applications.

Across the school, the stated aim is not simply to produce students who can use AI tools, but learners who can assess their limitations and consequences.

At Shining Star International School Abu Dhabi, vice principal and school AI strategist Sim Ajay said younger students are also being introduced to AI cautiously, with teachers remaining central to the process.

“At the early-primary level, understanding and responsible use come first. Children may interact with carefully selected, teacher-guided AI tools, but AI should enhance learning — not replace teachers, creativity, play or human interaction. Our goal is to develop curious, confident and responsible digital learners.”

Woodlem Education is similarly focusing on the skills students will need as they progress through school. Founder and MD Noufal Ahmed said students will use AI tools responsibly while developing broader capabilities alongside digital literacy.

“As students progress, they use AI tools responsibly, developing digital literacy, critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving and ethical awareness. We also train teachers and encourage AI projects, challenges and competitions to inspire innovation and responsible digital citizenship.”

At Dubai International Academy – Emirates Hills, Principal Hitesh Bhagat said AI could eventually make learning more personalised by allowing software to respond dynamically to individual student progress.

“Classrooms will lean heavily on AI-driven educational software that tracks a student’s progress dynamically. If a student struggles with a concept, the software automatically triggers customized, bite-sized lessons to fill the gap. Advanced students are pushed forward at their own speed.”