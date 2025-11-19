Some UAE schools withholding results from parents over unsigned agreement

Government schools across the UAE have begun notifying parents that term exam results will not be displayed on the online system until the Parent-School Partnership Charter is signed.

School administrations confirmed that the release of grades is directly linked to parents completing and approving the charter through the designated platform.

This charter is mandatory for all parents, both citizens and residents, as schools rely on it to ensure effective collaboration between home and school in both academic and behavioural matters. Administrations emphasised that term results will remain withheld until the charter is signed and fully approved.

This charter, issued by the Ministry of Education and updated annually, aims to regulate the relationship between schools and families by defining roles and responsibilities that promote student well-being and support a positive learning environment.

UAE parent-school charter provisions

Its provisions include ensuring a safe and inclusive school environment based on equality and equal opportunities; regular communication with parents regarding students' academic performance, behaviour, and well-being; the impartial application of the code of conduct; and monitoring attendance and punctuality. The charter aims to provide a supportive and healthy environment for all students, including those with disabilities.

It also establishes clear policies for assessments and examinations, prohibits cheating, protects data confidentiality, and encourages activities that promote positive citizenship.

The charter outlines parental responsibilities, including supporting academic progress, providing a stable home environment, monitoring health and behaviour, ensuring adherence to the school uniform, protecting school property, and encouraging participation in curricular and extracurricular activities.

How to sign 'UAE parent-school partnership charter'

Parents can log in using their digital ID, update the required information, select the "Partnership Charter" section, review the terms, and agree to them.

Once signed, parents will receive an official copy of the charter via email, with an additional copy available on the student's page in the online system. The document can also be saved as a PDF file and shared with the class teacher as needed.

The schools emphasised that results would remain withheld until all steps are completed, as part of the Ministry's efforts to strengthen cooperation between schools and parents and ensure continuous support for students throughout their academic journey.