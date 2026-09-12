Some UAE schools introduce WhatsApp group policies as parents return to class chats

For many UAE parents, the start of a new school year also means being added to a new WhatsApp group — sometimes several. Increasingly, schools are also issuing WhatsApp group policies, setting out ground rules for how parents and teachers should use these digital spaces.

As schools reopened on August 31, students were shuffled into new classes, parents were added to groups and the familiar stream of reminders, questions, homework queries and school updates began again.

While these groups can make school life easier, they can also quickly become overwhelming. A message intended as a simple question can trigger a long discussion, while disagreements between parents can spill into a space originally created to share information.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A 2025 study published in Teaching and Teacher Education, which examined WhatsApp groups involving parents and teachers in elementary schools, found that the platform can strengthen teacher-parent communication. The researchers highlighted the immediacy and availability of WhatsApp, as well as its ability to create a sense of community and connectedness.

But the study also cautioned that excessive parental involvement can undermine teacher authority. It found that clear rules governing how groups operate can improve the effectiveness of communication.

For UAE schools, where WhatsApp is widely used as part of everyday communication, principals say setting those boundaries is key.

Schools set boundaries to keep communication professional

At Sharjah Indian School, WhatsApp groups connecting teachers and parents are primarily used to share information, with teachers generally acting as administrators.

Pramod Mahajan, principal of Sharjah Indian School, said the school has also put boundaries around when teachers communicate, with staff asked not to post messages after 8pm.

“We do have WhatsApp groups connecting teachers and parents, but the teachers are usually the administrators. They have been asked not to post messages after 8pm unless there is an emergency. During school hours, teachers don’t have access to Wi-Fi, so messages are generally sent once they have finished their official duties.

“The groups are primarily meant for sharing and relaying information. Parents are not expected to use them for personal comments or individual discussions. We also have a school diary and a portal where parents can communicate directly with teachers.”

The principal said the school has seen conversations occasionally move beyond their intended purpose, making parental judgement particularly important.

“Despite these guidelines, conversations can sometimes go off track. There have even been instances where students have taken their parents’ phones and started responding themselves. That is why it is important for parents to be mindful of what they post. WhatsApp groups work best when they are used appropriately, and messages should never be personal, provocative, inflammatory or disrespectful.”

Teachers get official SIMs

At Woodlem Education, the approach is similarly centred on keeping communication official and structured.

Noufal Ahmed, Founder and MD, Woodlem Education, described the groups as a useful first point of contact, with the school providing official SIMs to teachers to keep communication professional.

“WhatsApp groups are positive and effective first point of communication between teachers and parents. We are among the few schools providing official SIMs to teachers, ensuring communication remains professional, accessible, and school-approved. Our school WhatsApp groups function primarily as broadcast channels for announcements, reminders, academic updates, and important information.”

The school also shares its WhatsApp Group Policy with parents at the beginning of every academic year, with parents asked to acknowledge it.

Ahmed said concerns about teachers, students, grades, homework or school policies should not become public group discussions.

“Parents are encouraged not to discuss concerns about teachers, students, grades, homework, or school policies publicly. Instead, we follow a clear escalation process through the concerned Head of Section. Concerns are investigated confidentially, with parents contacted when necessary. This approach prevents misinformation, protects privacy, promotes respectful dialogue, and ensures concerns are addressed constructively and promptly.”

For parents, convenience can quickly turn into chaos

For parents who have spent years navigating school WhatsApp groups, the experience can be both useful and frustrating.

Najila Abdulla, a mother of two senior school students who has been part of school WhatsApp groups for years, said she had seen everything from parents helping each other to arguments and unnecessary drama.

“I’ve seen everything on these groups — parents arguing, parents stepping in to help, and sometimes a lot of unnecessary drama. I’d say they’re a double-edged sword. When used properly, they can be an incredible support system. But when people start airing personal grievances or trying to resolve disputes in a group, that’s when things can quickly get out of hand.”

Abdulla believes schools can help by establishing basic ground rules and ensuring there is someone willing to enforce them.

“I do think there need to be some basic ground rules, with a strong admin making sure they are followed. Schools could also give parents some guidance on how these groups should be used. If there’s a disagreement, it’s better to take it offline rather than turn the group into a battleground.”

Yet despite the potential for conflict, she said she would not want to lose the community aspect of these groups.

“That said, some of the best support I’ve received as a parent has come through these groups. So, I’m definitely in favour of them — it’s just that, with so many different personalities in one space, things can sometimes get chaotic.”

For another parent, Nora Jaber, the biggest issue is not WhatsApp itself but how and when it is used.

“School WhatsApp groups can be a real mixed blessing. They’re incredibly convenient for sharing reminders, updates and anything urgent, and they can make parents feel more connected. But they can also become overwhelming, particularly when messages keep coming late into the evening.”

Jaber also reiterated that clear boundaries can make the difference between a useful communication channel and another source of stress for parents.

“When there are clear boundaries around how and when the groups are used, they can be genuinely useful. Without those boundaries, though, they can quickly blur the line between school and home.”