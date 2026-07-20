UAE school to launch Motorsport Academy; students get weekly sessions at Dubai Autodrome

A Dubai school is set to tap into the UAE's growing passion for motorsport with the launch of a dedicated Motorsport Academy from the 2026-27 academic year, offering students a unique pathway that blends racing, engineering, technology and business skills.

The new programme, to be launched at GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI), will initially be open to students from Years 4 to 9. Designed as a specialist enrichment programme, it aims to move beyond traditional sports offerings and give children hands-on exposure to one of the world's fastest-growing industries.

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Students enrolled in the academy will participate in extended weekly sessions at Dubai Autodrome in Motor City, alongside school-based learning focused on engineering, simulation racing, race strategy, enterprise and performance. School leaders say the initiative reflects a broader shift in education towards industry-linked learning experiences that connect classroom lessons with real-world careers.

The launch comes at a time when motorsport is enjoying unprecedented popularity in the UAE, fuelled by Formula 1, international racing events, karting programmes and the rise of sim (simulation) racing among young people.

More than just a sport

Joshua Levenson, Director of Futures at GEMS SRI, said motorsport's appeal lies in its ability to bring together multiple disciplines under one umbrella.

"The UAE has become a real hub for motorsport, with world-class venues, major events and growing opportunities for young people to get involved," he said.

According to Levenson, young people are engaging with motorsport not only through racing itself but also through gaming, technology and digital platforms. This growing interest was one of the key drivers behind the school's decision to introduce the academy.

"It combines competition, technology, teamwork and innovation in a way that really resonates with young people," he said.

He added that motorsport offers students exposure to a wide range of sectors, from engineering and data analysis to design, media and business, while helping them develop skills needed for the future workforce.

Beyond traditional school sports

Educators say the programme reflects a wider trend of schools expanding opportunities beyond conventional sporting activities.

“Traditional sports will always have an important place in schools, but students today are looking for a wider range of opportunities,” Levenson said.

He noted that not every child identifies with mainstream sports, prompting schools to create programmes that cater to diverse interests and talents. The Motorsport Academy, he explained, uses racing as a platform to build leadership, resilience, teamwork and problem-solving skills.

Levenson also believes passion-driven learning is becoming increasingly important as students seek stronger connections between education and real-life careers.

“Students engage more when they can see why something matters,” he said.

The academy is expected to introduce children to the many career opportunities that exist behind the scenes in motorsport. While racing drivers often take centre stage, the industry also relies on engineers, software specialists, data analysts, designers, sports scientists and marketing professionals.

“A child might join because they love racing, but discover a passion for engineering, design, technology or entrepreneurship along the way,” he said.

Interest from families has already been strong, with enrolment numbers set to be capped to ensure personalised coaching and mentoring.

School leaders say the programme could eventually expand into elements of the school’s Trailblazer curriculum, further embedding industry-led learning into students' educational journeys.

“Final cohort numbers will be determined by programme capacity and demand. We have seen huge interest from a large percentage of our cohort already.”