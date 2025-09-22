New attendance rules in Abu Dhabi: Key policies parents must know

The capital’s education regulator has tightened its student attendance policies for the 2025–26 academic year, introducing updated thresholds to any kind of absences.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) stipulates that for kindergarten, missing more than 10 per cent of school days is flagged, while for Grades 1–12, exceeding five per cent of the year is considered a concern.

With the Student Administrative Affairs Policy now in full effect for the 2025-26 school year, parents need to stay on top of these attendance rules.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The updated rules put a stronger focus on tracking student absences and place more responsibility on parents to make sure their children follow them.

Missing classes — even for valid reasons — can quickly add up. Here’s what you should know if your child is studying in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

1. What is attendance?

The state of being physically present in class or at school. The attendance rate is recorded as the proportion of whole school days attended relative to the total number of school days as per the approved school calendar.

2. What is absence rate?

The proportion of absences to school days as per the approved school calendar. If the student was admitted mid-year, the absence rate is calculated from their joining date.

3. What is the 5 per cent and 10 per cent rule?

Kindergarten : Missing more than 10 per cent of the year (18 days) is flagged.

Grades 1–12: Missing more than 5 per cent of the year (9 days) is a concern.

This applies to both excused and unexcused absences.

4. What counts as an excused absence?

Approved reasons include:

Illness

Emergency medical appointments

Loss of an immediate family member (1st or 2nd degree)

Official duties or competitions/events

Public holidays or government closures

ADEK-approved study/exam leave

5. Medical absences: know the limits

Parents may provide written sick notes for up to 3 consecutive days (max 12 days per year).

Starting on the 4th sick day, a DOH medical certificate is required.

For chronic illness exceeding 12 days, official DOH medical reports must be submitted.

6. No free pass on schoolwork

Even excused absences mean your child must catch up on missed lessons, homework, and tests.

7. Parent responsibility

You must:

Inform the school about any absence.

Submit documents (medical note, official letter, etc.).

Without documentation, the absence is marked as unexcused.

8. Unexcused absences to avoid

Family vacations during term time

Staying home without school notification

Non-emergency medical appointments

Skipping school for minor weather conditions

9. Lateness adds up too

Repeated lateness is tracked by schools, and they may take action if it becomes a pattern.

ADEK states, “Attendance is the foundation of your child’s future success. Being on time and present builds responsibility, protects learning and ensures your child thrives.”