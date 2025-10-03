Scholarship opportunities at Rashid and Latifa Schools open for Years 7-9 in 2026-27

Scholarship applications for The Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment (RLSE) for students following the British curriculum entering Years 7, 8, and 9 in the 2026–2027 academic year will open on Monday, October 6.

Applications are open to academically outstanding Emirati and expatriate students who meet the eligibility criteria for the RLSE scholarship programme. “This initiative is part of the establishment’s broader development plans, reinforcing its role as a key contributor to enriching Dubai and the UAE’s educational and community landscape,” read a statement sent to Khaleej Times on Friday.

Founded in the early 1980s, Rashid School for Boys and Latifa School for Girls have shaped prominent national figures, including ministers and senior officials, with graduates from the institutions comprising 19 per cent of the UAE Cabinet.

Over the decades, the British curriculum RLSE has honed the skills of more than 2,000 students, equipping them to excel in government, entrepreneurship, community service, the arts, and other key fields. The schools showcase an exceptional educational experience, renowned for academic excellence and leadership development.

Largest campus in GCC

The new Rashid and Latifa School campus is the largest in the Gulf region, spanning nearly 280,000 square metres. Designed with global sustainability principles and smart systems at its heart, it offers students practical lessons in making sustainability a way of life.

The campus has separate residential buildings for boys and girls, a dedicated Arabic and Islamic studies facility, a world-class theatre, Olympic-standard sports grounds, advanced AI and e-sports labs, and arts studios. The variety of facilities offered by the institution is integral to its mission, offering a holistic learning experience that nurtures academic excellence alongside creativity and leadership skills.

Inspired by Sheikh Mohammed

Dr Ahmed Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, RLSE chairman, noted the school’s development blueprint follows a systematic plan inspired by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, prioritising high-quality, outcome-driven education.

He added the scholarship initiative reflects RLSE’s commitment to the Education Strategy 2033 launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in October 2024, which aims “to provide student-centred learning, support the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Dubai Social Agenda 33, and build an education system that strengthens human capital and meets Dubai’s future ambitions.”

Dr Rabaa Al Sumaiti, CEO of the RLSE, meanwhile, highlighted the establishment’s commitment to an advanced curriculum that combines academic excellence with a deep sense of national identity.

She noted the exclusive Leadership Diploma offered alongside secondary qualifications reflects the focus on developing students’ character, critical thinking, innovation, and leadership skills.

“The holistic approach adopted by the institution balances academic achievement with life skills and character development, providing students with a high-quality learning experience that fosters discipline, responsibility, and initiative, preparing them to contribute effectively to society and the nation,” Dr Al Sumaiti added.

How to apply

The RLSE will implement a selective process for students applying to Years 7, 8, and 9 as part of its scholarship programme, targeting both UAE citizens in Dubai and expat residents.

The selection process will follow strict criteria to attract top-performing students. Special consideration will be given to applicants who combine academic excellence with leadership acumen, athletic talent, entrepreneurship, expertise in technology and artificial intelligence, artistic and creative abilities, public speaking, and proficiency in Arabic.

Admissions are open to both Emirati and expat students. A limit is placed on applications to ensure a personalised learning experience.

Applications will open on October 6 and close on November 7, and must be submitted exclusively through the school’s official website. Applicants will undergo assessment tests to ensure that they meet the institution’s academic and leadership criteria.

For more information, visit https://rls.sch.ae/