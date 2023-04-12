Revealed: Abu Dhabi's 11 ‘outstanding’ private schools

Based on ratings, following its annual Irtiqaa inspections, these institutions are allowed an optional increase of tuition fees

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 4:12 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 4:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has released the much-awaited list of top private schools in the emirate. Following its annual Irtiqaa inspections, 11 private educational institutions have been rated as ‘outstanding’.

Also, 37 schools have been ranked ‘very good’, 85 ‘good’, 63 ‘acceptable’, and 1 as ‘weak’. Based on the ratings, schools are allowed an optional increase of tuition fees.

The 11 outstanding schools, in alphabetic order, are:

1. Al Muna Primary School, Aldar Academies

The school follows the British curriculum, and is situated in the heart of the city, on Zayed the First Street.

“Education is one of the most valuable things we can possess. Al Muna Academy is a vibrant, busy school where children are highly valued, well cared for and encouraged to reach their potential,” Sarah Griffiths, principal, said.

2. Al Yasmina School, Aldar Academies

The British curriculum school is located in Khalifa City A.

“We are one of the few recognised outstanding schools in the UAE where our students’ attainment and progress, within all Year groups, are significantly above UK, UAE and global averages,” Keith Miller, principal, said.

3. Brighton College, Al Ain

The British curriculum school is situated in the Zakher area of the ‘Garden City’.

“Ours is a leading school in the Middle East which combines outstanding academic achievement with pastoral care of the highest order,” Scott Carnochan, headmaster, said.

4. Brighton College, Abu Dhabi

The British curriculum school is open for students from nursery to Year 13, and is located in Bloom Gardens.

“We know our pupils and value their efforts, talents and accomplishments. Their achievements are celebrated by us all in a community where pupils raise one another up to achieve their full potential,” Helen Wilkinson, head mistress, said.

5. Cranleigh School, Abu Dhabi

This is yet another British school. It is nestled on the beautiful Saadiyat Island, and is open for children aged 3 to 18.

“A blend of tradition and innovation ensures Cranleigh maintains a happy and relaxed atmosphere where children can enjoy their education and fulfil their goals,” Tim McConnell-Wood, headmaster, said.

6. Merryland International School

Founded by Dr Susheela George in April 1978, the school is accredited by the University of Cambridge, and offers Cambridge Primary, Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge AS and A level courses. Merryland International School is located in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Mussafah.

7. Pearl Primary School, Aldar Academies

The British primary school is based in the Al Danah area in the city.

“Our curriculum and wide-ranging extra-curricular activities are firmly grounded in our school values of empathy, agility and hard work,” Barbara Heaton, principal, said.

8. Raha International School

Raha International School is an International Baccalaureate World School catering for all grades from Pre-K to Grade 12. The school is located in Khalifa City.

“Our school community is made up of over 3,200 students from over 80 nations who collectively speak 45 mother tongues. We pride ourselves on being a big school but a small family,” the school website said.

9. Repton Foundation School

The British curriculum school, located on Reem Island, is open for students from nursery to Year 13.

“Repton Abu Dhabi offers the rigour of the National Curriculum of the United Kingdom with the dynamism of the UAE, and is delivered in our world-class facilities,” Steve Lupton, principal, said.

10. The British International School, Abu Dhabi

The school follows the British curriculum, Cambridge IGCSE, and International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). It is situated in Zayed City.

“Our students flourish in an environment where curiosity is encouraged, personal growth is nurtured, and academic outcomes are celebrated,” Liam Cullinan, principal, said.

11. The British School Al Khubairat

The British School Al Khubairat (BSAK), founded in 1968, is one of the oldest educational institutions in the emirate. It is built on land donated by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“Educating children is an absolute privilege, but also a huge responsibility, that The British School Al Khubairat and its entire staff takes extremely seriously,” Mark Leppard MBE, headmaster, said about the school in Al Mushrif area of Abu Dhabi City.

Here is the full list of schools ranked according to the latest Irtiqaa inspections:

