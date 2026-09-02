Ras Al Khaimah opens 3 private schools to meet growing demand for education

Ras Al Khaimah has approved three new private schools for the 2026-2027 academic year, adding about 3,000 student places as the emirate responds to growing demand for private education.

The expansion is one of the largest single increases in private school capacity in Ras Al Khaimah, according to Dr Abdulrahman Al Naqbi, a board member of the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK).

The three schools are Al Ibdaa Private Academy in Dafan and Al Naser Private School Branch 2 in Al Dahan, both of which will offer the UAE Ministry of Education curriculum, and Bloom American Private School in Sidrow, which will offer the American curriculum.

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Dr Al Naqbi said the decision to approve the schools was driven by population growth, rising private school enrolment, increasing investor interest and capacity gaps across different curricula.

“Ras Al Khaimah continues to attract new residents and families, and our projections show that trend will continue well beyond 2027,” he said.

He added that private school enrolment has increased year after year, with a growing number of schools operating at or near full capacity in certain grades and curricula.

The new schools are expected to provide additional options for families and help ease pressure on existing schools and waiting lists, particularly in areas experiencing rapid residential and population growth.

Dr Al Naqbi said RAK DOK had also considered demand for different curricula when assessing the new licenses.

“Ras Al Khaimah is home to a diverse resident population, with 150 nationalities represented here,” he said, adding that families seek different curricula depending on their children's future academic pathways, including UAE national universities, US-system higher education and international study.

The additional capacity is also expected to support greater competition among private education providers, potentially giving families more choice in terms of schools, facilities and educational offerings.

The expansion could also create further employment opportunities for qualified teachers and support staff across the emirate.

RAK DOK requires all new private schools to meet licensing requirements covering governance, curriculum approval, staffing qualifications, financial sustainability, health and safety, and facilities before they can open.

Quality monitoring will continue after schools begin operating, with RAK DOK carrying out monitoring visits and quality evaluations aligned with the UAE's unified school inspection framework.

“We stay closely engaged after opening, with regular support visits designed to help schools keep improving, not just complying,” Dr Al Naqbi said.

RAK DOK has also been preparing schools for the 2026-2027 academic year by verifying teacher qualifications, holding workshops for compliance officers and sessions for new teachers and school leaders, and checking that facilities meet licensing and safety requirements.

The authority has also been handling a growing volume of parent requests through the RAK Digital portal as more education services move online.

Dr Al Naqbi said further private school openings could be expected in the coming years, given continued growth in enrolment and investor interest.

“Growth in this sector will always be planned, not reactive,” he said, noting that future licensing decisions would be based on demand analysis, demographic projections and quality standards.

The expansion is also intended to support Ras Al Khaimah's wider efforts to attract families, skilled talent and investment by increasing access to private education and providing greater curriculum choice.