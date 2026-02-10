As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, schools across the UAE are adjusting their timetables to support fasting students and families, with many Dubai schools placing an approximate cap of five instructional hours a day.

With Ramadan expected to begin around February 19, subject to moon sighting, a few schools are already sending out circulars to parents informing them about revised school timings.

Meanwhile, institutions say close collaboration with families is central to the approach, with regular communication on schedules, wellbeing guidance and operational updates, alongside open dialogue. This allows parents to share concerns, cultural considerations or health needs with confidence.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

At Credence High School, CEO-Principal Deepika Thapar Singh said the school follows KHDA guidance with a reduced day “capped at approximately five hours” to ensure student wellbeing. She added that academic lessons continue with focused, engaging classroom activities, while fasting students are exempt from physical education and instead take part in quiet, supervised alternatives such as library time, reflection activities or light academic support sessions.

Ramadan Prayer Time Table 2026

Thapar said the emphasis throughout the month is on “balance, empathy, and routine,” ensuring learning remains meaningful while respecting students’ physical and emotional needs during Ramadan.

Dewvale School has adjusted its day to 7:30am to 12:30pm. Principal Seema Umar said “This reduced schedule supports the wellbeing, focus, and stamina of fasting students, while continuing meaningful learning within the approved daily time cap. Lessons are carefully planned to prioritise core learning objectives, with an appropriate balance between academic rigour and student wellbeing.”

“On Fridays during Ramadan, we will continue with face-to-face learning.”

Different timetable options

In Abu Dhabi, schools are also adopting flexible models. Shahina Ahmad OBE, Principal and CEO of GEMS World Academy – Abu Dhabi, said families are offered timetable options so they