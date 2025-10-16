UAE emerges as Arab world’s most improved higher education system

This year, the QS World University Rankings feature 15 UAE universities in the rankings, with nine improving their positions
The UAE has been recognised as the most improved higher education system in the Arab region, according to the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2026 released on Thursday.
This year, 15 UAE universities feature in the rankings, with nine improving their positions, one maintaining its rank, and four dropping.
The University of Fujairah makes its debut in the 151–160 band.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The UAE, alongside Saudi Arabia, continues to dominate the region’s academic landscape. Both nations have three universities in the top 10 and six in the top 20 — twice as many as any other country.
Khalifa University rose one spot to third place, its highest-ever position, driven by stronger academic and employer reputation scores.
United Arab Emirates University maintained its fifth place, while the American University of Sharjah climbed to ninth.
The University of Sharjah also made a notable leap, entering the top 20 for the first time, ranking fourteenth.
Dr Ashwin Fernandes, QS Executive Director for AMESA, said, “This year’s Arab Region Rankings are our most extensive to date and continue to serve as a valuable comparative tool for students, higher education leaders, and policymakers. The results underscore the sustained dominance of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, whose universities are solidifying their roles as regional leaders and setting new benchmarks for excellence in higher education.”
He added, “The United Arab Emirates excels in internationalisation, with institutions such as Al Ain University and The British University in Dubai ranking among the region’s most international universities. QS data forecasts that international student interest in the UAE will continue to grow, with total numbers projected to reach nearly 120,000 by the end of the decade.”
The UAE recorded the greatest overall system-wide improvement among Arab nations, with a 33 per cent improvement rate.
Gains were strongest in employer reputation, followed by web impact and international student ratio. In QS’s internationalisation indicators, nine of the region’s top 10 universities for international faculty are based in the UAE, while seven Emirati universities feature in the top 10 for international students.
The top-performing UAE universities in this year’s ranking are Khalifa University, which secured the third place, followed by United Arab Emirates University in fifth, American University of Sharjah in ninth, Abu Dhabi University in eleventh, Ajman University in twelfth, and the University of Sharjah in the fourteenth position.
|2026 Rank
|2025 Rank
|Institution
|Location
|1
|1
|KFUPM
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|2
|Qatar University
|Qatar
|3
|4
|Khalifa University
|United Arab Emirates
|4
|3
|King Saud University
|Saudi Arabia
|5
|5
|United Arab Emirates University
|United Arab Emirates
|6
|6
|American University of Beirut (AUB)
|Lebanon
|7
|7
|King Abdulaziz University (KAU)
|Saudi Arabia
|8
|8
|Sultan Qaboos University
|Oman
|9
|10
|American University of Sharjah
|United Arab Emirates
|10
|9
|University of Jordan
|Jordan
|11
|12
|Abu Dhabi University
|United Arab Emirates
|12
|17
|Ajman University
|United Arab Emirates
|13
|13
|The American University in Cairo
|Egypt
|14
|22
|University of Sharjah
|United Arab Emirates
|15
|14
|Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University (IAU)
|Saudi Arabia
|16
|16
|Jordan University of Science & Technology
|Jordan
|17
|11
|King Khalid University
|Saudi Arabia
|18
|15
|Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd university
|Saudi Arabia
|19
|23
|American University of the Middle East
|Kuwait
|20
|21
|Cairo University
|Egypt