UAE emerges as Arab world’s most improved higher education system

The UAE has been recognised as the most improved higher education system in the Arab region, according to the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2026 released on Thursday.

This year, 15 UAE universities feature in the rankings, with nine improving their positions, one maintaining its rank, and four dropping.

The University of Fujairah makes its debut in the 151–160 band.

Strong showing in the top 20

The UAE, alongside Saudi Arabia, continues to dominate the region’s academic landscape. Both nations have three universities in the top 10 and six in the top 20 — twice as many as any other country.

Khalifa University rose one spot to third place, its highest-ever position, driven by stronger academic and employer reputation scores.

United Arab Emirates University maintained its fifth place, while the American University of Sharjah climbed to ninth.

The University of Sharjah also made a notable leap, entering the top 20 for the first time, ranking fourteenth.

UAE leads in internationalisation

Dr Ashwin Fernandes, QS Executive Director for AMESA, said, “This year’s Arab Region Rankings are our most extensive to date and continue to serve as a valuable comparative tool for students, higher education leaders, and policymakers. The results underscore the sustained dominance of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, whose universities are solidifying their roles as regional leaders and setting new benchmarks for excellence in higher education.”

He added, “The United Arab Emirates excels in internationalisation, with institutions such as Al Ain University and The British University in Dubai ranking among the region’s most international universities. QS data forecasts that international student interest in the UAE will continue to grow, with total numbers projected to reach nearly 120,000 by the end of the decade.”

Rapid improvement across the board

The UAE recorded the greatest overall system-wide improvement among Arab nations, with a 33 per cent improvement rate.

Gains were strongest in employer reputation, followed by web impact and international student ratio. In QS’s internationalisation indicators, nine of the region’s top 10 universities for international faculty are based in the UAE, while seven Emirati universities feature in the top 10 for international students.

Top UAE performers in the 2026 ranking

The top-performing UAE universities in this year’s ranking are Khalifa University, which secured the third place, followed by United Arab Emirates University in fifth, American University of Sharjah in ninth, Abu Dhabi University in eleventh, Ajman University in twelfth, and the University of Sharjah in the fourteenth position.

Arab Region: Top 20

2026 Rank 2025 Rank Institution Location 1 1 KFUPM Saudi Arabia 2 2 Qatar University Qatar 3 4 Khalifa University United Arab Emirates 4 3 King Saud University Saudi Arabia 5 5 United Arab Emirates University United Arab Emirates 6 6 American University of Beirut (AUB) Lebanon 7 7 King Abdulaziz University (KAU) Saudi Arabia 8 8 Sultan Qaboos University Oman 9 10 American University of Sharjah United Arab Emirates 10 9 University of Jordan Jordan 11 12 Abu Dhabi University United Arab Emirates 12 17 Ajman University United Arab Emirates 13 13 The American University in Cairo Egypt 14 22 University of Sharjah United Arab Emirates 15 14 Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University (IAU) Saudi Arabia 16 16 Jordan University of Science & Technology Jordan 17 11 King Khalid University Saudi Arabia 18 15 Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd university Saudi Arabia 19 23 American University of the Middle East Kuwait 20 21 Cairo University Egypt