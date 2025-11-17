Remote learning, reduced timings: UAE public schools begin centralised exams review

Government schools across the UAE have announced the start of final review preparations beginning today, following a reduced school schedule designed to support students ahead of the end of term one examinations.

This comes after schools concluded their National Day celebrations last Friday, allowing them to shift their focus fully toward exam readiness and academic preparation.

The revised schedule includes shortened school hours from Monday to Wednesday, with the school day ending no later than 1.20pm, giving students enough time to rest before entering the evening review period.

Term 1 centralised exams will begin this Thursday, as schools and teachers intensify efforts to ensure students are fully prepared and positioned for strong performance.

Remote learning on Wednesday

Schools confirmed that Wednesday will be dedicated to remote learning, with virtual review classes delivered through official online platforms.

Updated schedules have been shared with parents, and schools emphasised that attendance will be recorded during the online review sessions, urging students to join on time and participate actively.

Tamkeen Digital Initiative

The shortened school day also enables students to rest before attending review sessions under the Tamkeen Digital Initiative, launched by the Ministry of Education. The initiative is one of the ministry’s key academic support programmes, offering high-quality, intensive review sessions led by teachers from both government and private schools that follow the ministry’s curriculum.

Virtual sessions run from 5pm to 8.30pm, attracting thousands of students from across the country. Students can join the sessions through links shared by schools via their official communication channels. They also have the option to attend review classes offered by schools other than their own, allowing them to choose the most convenient timing and benefit from a wider pool of teachers.