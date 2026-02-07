UAE private schools to teach math, science subjects in English: Emarat Al Youm

UAE private schools implementing the Ministry of Education's curriculum will start to teach mathematics, science subjects in English in the Advanced Track, starting the 2026–2027 academic year, Emarat Al Youm reported on Saturday.

According to a circular sent to administrations of private schools applying the Ministry’s curriculum, these subjects will be taught in English in Grade 9 (Advanced Track), with gradual expansion to other grades under a four-year timeline, reaching Grade 12, in a manner that ensures an orderly and balanced transition in implementation.

Calling on private schools implementing the Ministry’s curriculum to take the necessary measures to ensure full readiness for applying the decision, the Ministry of Education affirmed its commitment to providing all the required educational resources.

The Ministry also stressed that this approach focuses on "unifying the language of instruction to achieve fairness and equal opportunities between students in public schools and those in private schools implementing the Ministry’s curriculum.

It also aims to enhance students’ readiness for higher education pathways, raise their academic competitiveness, facilitate smooth transitions between public and private schools, and align educational outcomes with labor market requirements and national strategic objectives."

The circular explained that implementation will follow specific stages, beginning with teaching mathematics and science subjects (physics, chemistry and biology) in English in Grade 9 in the coming academic year, then:

Grade 10 in the 2027–2028 academic year

Grade 11 in the 2028–2029 academic year, taking into account the specific nature of phased implementation in Cycle 3

Grade 12 in the 2029–2030 academic year

Some principals of private schools implementing the Ministry’s curriculum welcomed the decision in comments to the paper, stressing that it responds to genuine educational needs. They noted that the difference in the language of instruction between school and university had posed a challenge for students when transitioning to higher education, where these subjects are taught in English, placing an additional linguistic burden on students alongside the scientific content.

They said that they are currently working on preparing teaching staff and developing curricula in line with the decision, in a way that ensures a smooth transition for students without affecting their academic stability.