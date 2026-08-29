UAE parents urged to verify back to school discounts and online sellers

Parents shopping for school supplies have been urged to verify advertised discounts, check the credentials of online retailers and involve their children in planning purchases as the new academic year approaches.

Ahmed Ahli, Acting Director of Consumer Protection at the Dubai Consumer Protection and Fair Trade Establishment, said on the direct line programme on Dubai radio that the department had activated its regular inspection campaigns at retail outlets ahead of the back-to-school season.

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He also noted a rise in the number of shops participating in the seasonal campaign, with retailers offering a wider range of school products, including bags, clothing, paper and stationery.

Check prices before buying

Ahli said all discounts must be regulated by the department and supported by the necessary permits. Retailers are also required to display the price of each product before and after the discount, along with the percentage reduction.

The requirement is particularly important when stores advertise discounts ranging from 25 per cent to 75 per cent, he said, as it allows consumers to establish whether the promotion represents a genuine saving.

Verify online retailers

With e-commerce now widely used by families, Ahli advised consumers to check a website’s credibility, registration and relevant licences before making a purchase.

“Do not be the first person to deal with an unfamiliar company or website,” he said, urging shoppers to research online sellers before sharing payment details or placing an order.

Consumers should also read product descriptions carefully, especially when buying school bags and other items whose size and dimensions may affect their suitability for children. They should check exchange and return policies in advance, including whether additional delivery charges apply.

Teach children to budget

Ahli said consumer awareness should be developed from an early age and that the department was expanding awareness campaigns for students from primary school through secondary school, as well as for students at some colleges and universities.

He encouraged parents to begin by asking children to prepare a list of the school supplies they need, such as bags, pencil cases, lunch bags, pens and rulers. As children grow older, parents can give them a set budget and ask them to compare products and decide how to allocate their money.

“For example, one child may prefer to spend more on a durable school bag and save on other items, while another may place greater importance on a lunch bag or pencil case,” Ahli said.

Parents should teach children to compare products based on quality, price and practical features, rather than choosing an item solely because of its colour or appearance, he added.

How to report complaints

Consumers can first approach Consumer Happiness Centres located at participating retail outlets. The initiative has been introduced in cooperation with about 150 major outlets, according to Ahli.

If a complaint is not resolved, or if a centre is unavailable at the outlet, consumers can contact the Consumer Protection Department through WhatsApp on 600545555 or via consumerrights.gov.ae.