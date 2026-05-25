Parents relieved as Dubai private schools barred from hiking fees

Dubai’s decision to freeze private school fees for the 2026-27 academic year has been met with relief from parents and welcomed by schools across the emirate, with many describing it as a timely measure amid ongoing financial pressures and regional uncertainty.

The announcement by the Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) follows approval of the second package of economic incentives by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, aimed at supporting key sectors including education.

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Education providers highlight that the move is a stabilising step in a challenging global environment.

Alan Williamson, Chief Executive Officer of Taaleem, said the decision reflects strong alignment between policymakers and the education community.

“We fully support the decision by Dubai’s leadership and KHDA to maintain a freeze on private school fees for the coming academic year. At a time when many families are navigating wider regional uncertainty and increased financial pressures, this is a thoughtful and supportive measure that places the wellbeing of families and students at its heart.”

He added that the emirate’s education sector continues to demonstrate resilience and community spirit, highlighting the importance of continuity during uncertain times.

“Dubai’s education sector has always demonstrated resilience, partnership and a strong sense of community, and we believe this approach reflects those values. As educators, we recognise that stability and reassurance matter greatly to parents, particularly during periods of geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty.”

Families welcome decision

On the ground, the immediate impact is simpler — greater predictability at a time when household budgets remain under pressure, and reassurance that school fees will remain steady for another academic year.

Pakistani national Amna Zaraz, a mother of three, said her family had been struggling in recent months due to reduced income and job instability.

“My husband was placed on unpaid leave for six months, and I only do occasional freelance work online. With three children to support, the past few months have been challenging for us.”

She said the uncertainty around schooling costs had been a constant worry. “We were constantly worried about whether, on top of everything else, we would also face an increase in school fees. This announcement feels like a considerate gesture from the government and comes as a huge relief for families like ours going through difficult times.”

Dubai resident Justine Taylor, a mother of two, shared a similar experience, describing how job loss in the family had already forced difficult financial decisions.

“My husband unfortunately lost his job and we approached our children’s school to request a deferred payment option after receiving a notice warning that the children could be suspended for three days over unpaid Term 3 fees. We didn’t receive a positive response, but we managed using our savings.”

She said the fear of rising fees had added to her stress as she considered school options.

“We were also starting to worry about a possible fee hike and even considered changing schools, as they are in an already expensive British curriculum school. This news definitely comes as a relief.”

The freeze is part of Dubai’s Dh1.5-billion second economic incentives package announced by Sheikh Hamdan, bringing total recent support measures to Dh2.5 billion.

It includes 33 initiatives over three to twelve months across tourism, trade, education and customs, aimed at strengthening the economy, protecting jobs and ensuring service continuity.

In education, KHDA-licensed schools get deferred or instalment-based licence renewals and fine deferrals, while early childhood centres receive fee exemptions, rent relief and added flexibility.

Schools highlight stability, solidarity

Meanwhile, some schools had already chosen to prioritise affordability and community stability even before the official announcement.

In an earlier statement issued in April, Zubair Ahmad, Managing Director of Springdales School Dubai, had said that the school had decided not to introduce any fee increase.

He had then emphasised that the decision went beyond finances and reflected broader responsibility towards the community.

“In light of the present unprecedented circumstances affecting the region, the Board (of the school) has taken a principled and compassionate decision not to implement this increase.

“This decision reflects a deep sense of responsibility — not only towards the school community but also towards the wider national context — standing in solidarity with the country during a time of uncertainty,” Ahmad added.

Notably, the Indian High Group of Schools (IHS) has maintained the same tuition fee structure for nearly a decade — a conscious move despite increasing operational costs, sector-wide inflation, and earlier KHDA approvals permitting fee hikes. The group has consistently maintained that quality education should remain affordable and accessible for all families.