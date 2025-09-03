Palestinian student from UAE among top 10 finalists for $100,000 prize

A Dubai-based student has been named among the top 10 finalists for the prestigious Dh367,250 ($100,000) Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2025.

Dalia Zidan, a first-generation Palestinian high school student at Al Mawakeb Al Garhoud, has been chosen from nearly 11,000 nominations from 148 countries for her remarkable work in breaking barriers in STEM, particularly through her development of an AI-powered web app that supports the mental health of first-generation students.

Dalia's drive for learning began with her recognizing the limitations around the education system.

In an exclusive interview to Khaleej Times on Wednesday, she said, “At my school, most classes are determined by grade-level, rather than ability. Because of this, I have had to independently find advanced programmes and challenge myself with difficult coursework outside of school-settings.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This led her to seek out opportunities like the World Science Scholars program, where she was chosen as one of only 54 students globally to take courses under world-renowned educators like Professor Brian Greene and Professor Cumrun Vafa.

She has also broken academic barriers at her school. “This was strictly reserved for Grade 12 students at my school,” referring to her decision to self-study AP Calculus in Grade 10 and earn a perfect score of 5 on the exam. “I am now on track to complete the most rigorous course load a student has ever taken at my school,” she added, highlighting her dedication to pushing her own boundaries.

For Dalia, technology is more than just a tool; it's a vehicle for creating a more equitable world. She emphasizes that she believes that technology “holds the greatest potential to make the biggest impact. This is especially in under-resourced and underprivileged communities.” She wants to use her skills to empower others. “I am extremely passionate about utilising my passions for tech to drive real and lasting change, particularly for those who are less fortunate.”

Other accomplishments

Dalia believes that many intelligent students are limited by a lack of resources. “The world is filled with an incredible amount of intelligent and brilliant students who have the potential to become the next Einsteins or Newtons of our generation — though they are limited due to the lack of resources provided to them,” she added. “I believe that all students, regardless of background, should have access to resources that support their learning.”

She’s already putting this belief into action through her work with the International Youth Science Journal (IYSJ). “Across our website and media platforms, IYSJ has reached over 100,000 views across 45 countries, published more than 150 articles, released 13 seasonal issues, and hosted events ranging from writing workshops to our first-ever research symposium,” she said.

Her school club, AMTech, has also made a significant impact, earning over $9,000 in competition prizes and collaborating with the UAE government to host Dubai AI Week. “Additionally, as Co-President of my school’s tech club, AMTech, I'm currently creating a platform with my peers to offer students access to extracurricular and scholarship opportunities, as well as custom-made AP, SAT, and coding guides,” she said.

Her passion for making complex topics accessible is even on display in her children’s book, Catching Infinity, which introduces math to young readers and was recognized as a global innovation finalist.

A dream of supporting others

Dalia's ultimate goal is to use her success to uplift others. “I had always hoped to make a wider impact with my initiatives but had never dreamed that I would be one of the top 10 finalists for the Chegg.org Global Student Prize,” she said, expressing her gratitude. “I am so proud and grateful to the Varkey Foundation and Chegg.org for creating such a powerful platform for students to have a voice.”

She believes that everyone has the potential for greatness, but many lack the resources to achieve it. “We’re all born with the ability to achieve greatness, but many students don’t have access to opportunities they deserve because they lack funding and resources,” she explained. “As a result, they never get the chance to discover their love of STEM. I believe it is the duty of those fortunate enough with access to these resources, such as myself, to support and uplift students who lack access to the same opportunities.”

If she wins the prize, Dalia plans to use the funds to buy tech kits for students, run international STEM contests, and continue her mission of making STEM inclusive for all.

About the prize

The Global Student Prize, a sister award to the $1 million Global Teacher Prize, was created to shine a spotlight on extraordinary students who are reshaping the world through innovation, leadership, and service. This vision is something Dalia embodies in all her projects.

Nathan Schultz, the President and CEO of Chegg, Inc., expressed his admiration for Dalia’s approach, stating that her work is not just about solving problems but about lifting up entire communities.

“Huge congratulations to Dalia on being named a top 10 finalist. Your work is bold, thoughtful, and deeply needed. You’re not just solving problems; you’re lifting up communities and showing the world what’s possible when passion meets purpose," said Schultz.

Schultz pointed out that Chegg believes that students can be trailblazers, and this prize is meant to celebrate that spirit.

"At Chegg, we believe students are among the most powerful change agents in the world. This prize is about elevating student voices, spotlighting their ideas, and reminding all of us what can happen when young people lead with vision, courage, and heart," he said.

Sunny Varkey, the Founder of the Varkey Foundation, emphasized that Dalia’s story is a reminder of education’s power to address global challenges.

“Congratulations, Dalia, on being a top 10 finalist for the Global Student Prize. Your story is an urgent reminder that education is a powerful catalyst to solve some of the greatest challenges in history — from inequality and climate change to devastating diseases,” said Varkey.

He added that a better future for everyone depends on investing in education and human potential.

“By investing in learning, technology, and human potential, we can build a future of opportunity, resilience, and compassion,” he said.

Assessment criteria

Students' achievements are assessed on a number of criteria, including their academic achievement, impact on peers and community, creativity, and the ability to overcome odds.

The winner, to be selected by the Global Student Prize Academy, is expected to be announced next month.