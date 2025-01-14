Over Dh200,000 fees: Dubai to get one of most expensive schools in the world

Photos: Supplied

Dubai is preparing to open a new ultra-premium school, promising to offer one of the world’s most innovative and expensive educational institutions in the world in August 2025.

GEMS Education has announced the launch of the GEMS School of Research and Innovation, which will be located in Dubai Sports City. The institution's campus is purpose-built to premier facilities and a tailored approach to education.

The school will follow the English National Curriculum and prioritise small class sizes to ensure personalised learning. In the early years, classes will be capped at 16 students, and by Year 6, class sizes will remain limited to 20 students.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Maryssa O’Connor, principal/CEO of GEMS Wellington International School, and senior vice president of Education at GEMS Education highlighted that the institution aims to set a new benchmark in premium education, positioning Dubai as a hub for elite academic opportunities.

“It’s K-12 when we’re opening to Year 6 in the first year, and then we’ll go through into the early secondary years in our second year (of operation)," O’Connor said. With annual fees ranging from Dhs 116,000 to Dhs 206,000, the school is positioned as a premium offering in Dubai's competitive education market.

“We’ve looked at the most expensive schools globally, and while they offer some aspects of what we provide, they don’t deliver everything. Our focus is comprehensive. Parents who invest in their child’s education want to ensure they’re getting the best value for every Dirham spent, and we expect our team to deliver nothing less," she explained.

State-of-the-art facilities

The campus of GEMS School of Research and Innovation covers 47,600sqm and has been built with a $100 million (Dhs 367 million) investment—30 per cent more than the budget for previous premium school projects. Among its standout features is an elevated football field, which also doubles as a helipad.

Described as GEMS Education’s most ambitious project to date, the school is designed to combine world-class teaching methods with a focus on innovation.

The school will offer an extensive range of sports, arts, and academic programs, integrated with state-of-the-art facilities. Students will engage in 15+ core sports, including swimming in an Olympic-sized pool, NBA-Spec basketball court with a 200-seat arena, gymnastics in a specialised space, football, rugby, cricket, paddle courts, street hockey, martial arts in a dedicated dojo, and fencing with professional coaches.

“Technology will track and enhance performance, while Saturday programs expand to outdoor and unique activities like water sports, mountain adventures, Ski Dubai, and ice skating." O'Connor said.

"The arts programme features a 600-seat auditorium, a 200-seat black box theatre, two drama rehearsal spaces, and advanced music rooms, including a recording suite for orchestras and ensembles. Dance programmes, from ballroom to street dance, cater to all ages, fostering creativity and movement," she added.

Additionally, the school will house a Disruption Lab and Research Centre to foster entrepreneurial skills and innovative thinking, encouraging students to tackle real-world challenges.

The school will also connect students with institutions worldwide through initiatives like UNESCO conferences and the GEMS for Life programme, which offers pathways to top-tier universities and employers. A strategic partnership with industry leaders will provide hands-on learning experiences and prepare students to succeed in a fast-evolving world.

Baz Nijjar, vice president of Education Technology and Digital Innovation, explained the school's approach to technology partnerships: "Specifically, our technology partnerships are designed to support and enhance the learning experience. Typically, companies like Apple, Microsoft, or HP approach schools to promote their programs, showcasing what their tools can achieve. We're taking the reverse approach."

He added that instead of simply adopting existing tools, they ask companies how they can help them achieve the best possible outcomes for their students. This ensures a seamless integration of technology into our teaching practices, enriching the curriculum.

Providing premium, all-in-one education solutions

O'Connor added that the school has been designed to meet the growing demand for premium, all-in-one educational solutions. “We know that this is the leading market position, and we do feel it fits with the current demand to buy for premium places and our parents are asking for this. They want everything in one place. They want to push the expectations of what education can deliver. So, we are confident that this is going to do that for our parents.”

The school is designed as a global centre for educational research, with carefully selected specialist teachers, teaching robotics, artificial intelligence, cutting-edge technology, and a values-driven approach to education.

While the school primarily seeks to hire teachers from the UK, it is also exploring international best practices. Every teacher has been thoughtfully recruited, explained the leadership. “The school will follow the UK national curriculum. We're blending challenging learning, research and digital skills with high performing teachers in incredible spaces, and we know as educators, this is how children really push the barriers of their own performance," O'conner highlighted. "We want our teachers, to be well versed in that… to be able to deliver it well as a foundation. So, the UK can be our first point of call, to learn about premium UK skills, but I think we've enhanced that even more. We are looking at very high performing independent schools and outstanding services. Those are our key focus points for recruitment,” she added. Educational leaders of the school group stressed that every element of the school has been crafted to provide an enhanced sensory experience for students. They pointed out that at the core of the school’s philosophy are its values, aiming to nurture students to be forward-thinking, empathetic, and prepared to address global challenges. Sunny Varkey, chairman and founder of GEMS Education, said, “The GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI) represents the culmination of everything we’ve learned on our incredible journey at GEMS Education. It is a bold new chapter in education that transforms the way students learn, think, and lead – setting new global benchmarks in the process. In short, it ranks among the very finest schools in the world.” The new school has already been endorsed by a string of respected figures in British education, including Amanda Spielman, who served as His Majesty’s Inspector for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (OFSTED) from 2017-2023. ALSO READ: UAE premium schools with fees up to Dh120,000 see nearly 20% rise in enrolments Some UAE parents turn to homeschooling for children born after August 31 school cutoff