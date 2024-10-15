Now, Abu Dhabi parents can earn rewards for helping kids do homework, attending school events

Photo: File used for illustrative purposes

Parents in Abu Dhabi — whose children go to government schools — can now earn rewards by getting more involved in students' academic life.

Aiming to encourage collaboration among children, parents and public schools, the Behavioural Rewards Programme (or ‘Danat Behaviour’ in Arabic) was recently launched in the emirate.

The scheme offers incentives, such as gift vouchers, for participation in various activities — including academic support, community service, sports events, and cultural programmes.

It will be rolled out through a smart application that allows families to track their participation and earn points for completing activities, said Saeed Al Junaibi, lead innovation specialist at the emirate's Department of Community Development (DCD).

“Currently, we are conducting a trial at one of the schools in Abu Dhabi, with plans to officially launch the programme in the first half of 2025,” Al Junaibi said.

“The project was initiated by the Darat Al Damiya community centre in collaboration with the National Programme for Behavioural Rewards, known as Fazaa,” he said.

How it works

The rewards system is designed to engage both parents and children.

Points can be earned, for example, if families help their kids with their homework. Community service or attending school events will get them additional scores, too. Contributions will be evaluated by teachers.

This creates a comprehensive feedback loop involving students, parents, and educators — a scheme referred to as a “360-degree evaluation".

In this system, feedback is collected from multiple perspectives: Students report their experiences, parents reflect on their involvement, and teachers assess the impact on academic and social development.

“This will be a 360-degree evaluation,” Al Junaibi said. “It’s important that families participate together, as this promotes shared responsibility and learning.”

Families can earn "behavioural danats", which can be redeemed for various prizes. For instance, participation in community events may allow families to collect points that can be exchanged for rewards at local venues. While the initial rollout is limited to government schools, there are discussions about expanding the programme in the future. Al Junaibi said the programme not only aims to improve academic performance but also to strengthen family bonds and instil a sense of social responsibility among students. Shaikha Al Hosani — a Gitex visitor who learnt about the programme at the tech event — lauded the project and said this could help foster a generation that values cooperation and social responsibility. "This initiative represents a significant step toward building a cohesive society," she said. "By investing in positive behaviours, we are paving the way for a brighter future for all Emiratis."