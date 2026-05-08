North Point Education stands by families; then, now, and always

A progressive step towards inclusive, student-centric excellence

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In today’s dynamic and often challenging economic climate, the role of schools goes well beyond academics. At North Point Education, we believe that education is all about what happens in the classroom, coupled with building a strong collaborative and nurturing support system where students and families feel secure, valued, and empowered. This philosophy is rooted in partnership, one that is defined by trust, empathy, and a shared commitment to every child’s success.

This belief has been the cornerstone of our journey, guiding us through both moments of growth and periods of uncertainty. Most notably, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when families across the world were navigating unprecedented disruptions, North Point Education remained firmly by the side of its community. At a time when many faced financial, emotional, and logistical challenges, NPE did not step back, instead we stepped forward with greater resolve.

Through continuous academic support, adaptive learning models, and open lines of communication, we ensured that learning never came to a standstill. Our educators worked untiringly to create engaging and effective online learning experiences, while our leadership remained accessible and responsive to parent concerns. Flexible approaches and thoughtful interventions were introduced to ease the burden on families, reinforcing a simple but powerful message: you are not alone in this journey. Today, as we move beyond those challenging times, that same spirit of care continues to define who we are, supporting families, every step of the way.

At North Point Education, we recognise that access to quality education must be accompanied by a deep understanding of the realities families face. Rising living costs and evolving economic conditions require institutions to be not just providers of education, but partners in progress. In line with this commitment, NPE has introduced a range of thoughtfully structured fee support initiatives across its schools. These measures are designed not only to provide financial relief but also to offer reassurance, ensuring that families can continue to prioritise their children’s education with confidence.

At The Hope English School, Sharjah, this ethos is reflected in a clear and heartfelt message to parents: “We stand with you”. The school has implemented supportive measures that ease financial planning while maintaining the delivery of high-quality education.

Similarly, The Bloomington Academy, Ajman has introduced inclusive and accessible initiatives that align with NPE’s broader vision. By creating an environment where families feel supported and valued, the academy empowers parents to make confident, long-term educational choices for their children.

At The Royal Academy, Ajman, the focus on family-centric policies is evident through its dedicated sibling support programmes. These initiatives acknowledge the financial dynamics of families with multiple children, ensuring that quality education remains within reach without compromising on excellence, a legacy of care and continuity.

What truly sets North Point Education apart is the consistency of its approach. Our actions during COVID-19 were not isolated responses to a crisis. They were a reflection of our enduring values. We are, and always have been, a community that listens, adapts, and responds with compassion. The newly introduced support initiatives are a continuation of this legacy. They form part of a broader, sustained effort to ensure that no child’s educational journey is disrupted by external circumstances. By prioritising stability, inclusivity, and accessibility, NPE reinforces its belief that education must remain a continuous and empowering force in every learner’s life.

As North Point Education continues to grow and expand its horizons, our vision remains clear: to move forward, but never alone. Every milestone we achieve is shared with our community, and every step we take is guided by the needs of our students and families. By placing our learners at the heart of every decision, we ensure that our progress is not just institutional, but deeply meaningful. Our journey is one of collaboration, guided by empathy and strengthened by trust.

At North Point Education, we are proud to be more than an educational institution, we are a steadfast partner to our families. Through every challenge and every success, we stand together, committed to nurturing a future where every child can learn, grow, and thrive. Our promise remains unwavering: at North Point Education, we were there for you, then, we are here for you now, and we will be there for you always.