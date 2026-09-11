'Awestruck': Dubai school students get surprise visit from Sheikh Mohammed

Students at Nord Anglia International School Dubai were treated to an unexpected visit from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday, with senior students hugging him, younger pupils from different nationalities greeting him and primary schoolchildren waving goodbye.

The school shared a video of the visit on Instagram, showing students and teachers welcoming Sheikh Mohammed during his brief appearance on campus.

The visit came as a complete surprise to the school community, with staff learning of his arrival only minutes beforehand, according to Kenny Douglas, Principal of Nord Anglia International School Dubai.

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“It was wonderful to welcome His Highness Sheikh Mohammed to NAS Dubai on Wednesday, particularly in the middle of what was a very busy schedule for him. His visit was a fabulous surprise and we did not know of his visit until minutes before he arrived,” Douglas told Khaleej Times on Friday.

Sheikh Mohammed visited different year groups, spending time with students in class.

“Together with members of the school’s leadership team, he visited three year groups within our Primary school, spending time in class with Year 1, visiting Year 5 in their music lesson, and popping briefly into Secondary to say hello to a student in Year 13.”

Douglas said the unexpected visit left both pupils and staff delighted.

“Our Primary students were delighted to see him, and somewhat awestruck, too, as were all our teaching staff,” he said.

‘A lasting memory’ for students

The school described the visit as an honour for its community, saying it was “proud to be part of the UAE” and grateful to contribute to a country that “continues to inspire excellence and opportunity for all.”

Douglas said the visit had continued to be a talking point among parents and students.

“It is such a privilege and joy to have our school graced with His Highness’ presence. Since his visit, our parent community conversations have been buzzing with the significance of his time with us,” he said.

The school also welcomed the opportunity to capture the visit on video and in photographs, allowing the students who met Sheikh Mohammed to preserve the moment.

“We are also very grateful that His Highness’ visit was captured on video and photographs, which have been shared widely across our community and with the children he visited to provide a lasting memory of this wonderful event.”