No tuition fee cuts for distance learning, Dubai’s KHDA clarifies

Schools delivering an approved distance learning programme are not required to reduce, discount, or waive any portion of KHDA-approved tuition fees solely because education is being provided remotely, according to Dubai’s latest school fee and refund policy.

The clarification comes under a section addressing “circumstances beyond the control of either party (parents or schools)”, including government-enforced closures that disrupt physical classroom learning, as was the case recently following the Iranian attacks on the UAE.

“Tuition fees remain payable for any period during which the service was available and delivered, including when the service is delivered through distance learning or any other alternative method deemed appropriate and approved by KHDA,” a document with the guidelines states.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Authorities stressed that a parent’s decision not to engage with remote learning does not justify withholding or reducing fees. Any concerns over quality or delivery must instead be addressed through the school’s internal complaints process. “Fees remain payable in full during the resolution of any such complaint.”

Schools are also permitted to retain all fees for periods when services are delivered, with such payments deemed non-refundable.

When refunds apply

The policy draws a clear line where services cannot be delivered. For any period of non-delivery, parents are entitled to refunds, which must be agreed in writing between the school and the parent.

Three options are outlined:

A credit note to be applied against future tuition fees, with any remaining amount refunded if the student does not return

Transfer of credit to a sibling enrolled, or expected to enrol, in the same school

A full refund corresponding to the period during which services were not provided.

Tuition fees are calculated on a day-by-day basis, meaning they remain payable for each day services are available. From the point at which a school is unable to deliver its services, fees are no longer due.

Obligations for parents

Where services continue, including through distance learning, fees must be paid in full. The policy makes clear that choosing not to use or engage with the service does not exempt parents from payment.

If parents decide to discontinue, they must formally withdraw their child in line with the school’s procedures. Standard refund provisions will then apply from the official withdrawal date.

Voluntary suspension of services

In cases where a school temporarily suspends or reduces its services for reasons within its own control, the policy requires institutions to notify parents in writing as soon as the decision is made, clearly stating the reason and expected duration.