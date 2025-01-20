'No exams during Ramadan': Some UAE schools keep early assessments, use test scores

No formal examinations will be conducted in certain UAE schools during Term 2 this year, as the Holy Month of Ramadan is expected to begin around February 27.

Ramadan 2025 coincides with the term-end exams for international curriculum schools and the third-term exams for Indian curriculum schools, which are traditionally scheduled between February and March.

Schools are making adjustments to accommodate the observance of Ramadan and ensure a comfortable environment for students during this period.

Stephen Brecken, Principal/CEO, GEMS Cambridge International School – Dubai, said, “At our school, Years 11 to 13 will have mock exams before Ramadan. In Years 7 to 10, we made an early decision not to have formal exams in Term 2 due to Ramadan.”

“However, we will be conducting research-based learning projects and other class-based assessments to compensate for the decision to not run formal examinations in Term 2. This was communicated early to parents and there has been a very positive response to the decision. All Term 3 examinations will run internally as normal,” he added.

Principals reiterated institutions have carefully been planning their examination schedule to ensure minimal disruption to students’ academic progress while prioritising their well-being.

Exam schedule to differ based on grade

S. Reshma, Principal - School Director, Regent Gulf Indian High School Dubai, said, “For Grades 9 and 11, exams will be conducted and concluded before Ramadan to support their transition to board-level studies. For students in Grades 1 to 8, exams will start on February 24, with adequate breaks between them to maintain a balanced approach. For kindergarten students, ongoing assessments will continue as usual, as these are not affected by Ramadan timings.”

Headteachers also stressed that exams held during this period will be conducted during regular school hours as per government guidelines.

She added, “Assessments play a crucial role in evaluating student progress, and we believe they are essential for our students’ academic development. Hence, we will not cancel the final term assessments.”

School leaders assured that all staff remain committed to supporting every student in achieving their potential while being mindful of their wellbeing during the holy month.

Amanda Murphy, Head of Secondary School – GEMS International School – Al Khail, said, “We understand that this is a concern for many of our Grade 11 and 12 families and students, especially given the timing of Ramadan this year.”

They explained in planning their academic calendar, they have carefully considered the impact of shortened school days during Ramadan to ensure minimal disruption to assessments. “For example, Grade 12 trial examinations have been scheduled to conclude by 21 February, providing ample time for students to perform their best.”

As reiterated by others, for remaining year groups, assessments are designed to be continuous and ongoing throughout the year. “This approach allows teachers to integrate Ramadan into their planning seamlessly, ensuring that students are supported academically while respecting the significance of this important time,” she added.

Adapting syllabus

Meanwhile, principals acknowledged the challenges of a shorter school day and have adapted the syllabus to implement a comprehensive assessment system, ensuring preparedness, wherever formal examinations for this term are cancelled. Kuki Tyagi, Principal/CEO, The Cambridge High School – Abu Dhabi, said, "For students in early years, key stages 1, 2, and 3, and Year 10, formal end-of-term exams have been replaced with ongoing assessments, such as projects, quizzes, and end-of-unit assessments. Standardised assessments for core subjects in primary will be held before Ramadan and there is a lot of emphasis on formative assessments in these year groups." "For Year 11 and Year 13 students (those preparing for board exams), Term 2 mock exams will proceed as planned, with slight adjustments to timings to accommodate Ramadan schedules." To support students, institutions will provide additional online resources and support intervention sessions for pupils who may find it difficult to focus during the day. "Teachers are offering personalised support for students needing extra assistance, particularly for those preparing for high-stakes exams. Our priority remains the wellbeing of our students while maintaining academic rigour. If there are any specific concerns or queries, parents and students are encouraged to reach out to their class teachers, pastoral leaders, school counsellor, or the school administration," added Tyagi.