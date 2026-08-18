New UAE scholarship rules for Emiratis target top global universities, priority sectors

UAE has introduced new rules governing scholarships for Emirati students, placing greater emphasis on the global standing of universities, strategic fields of study and academic performance as the country moves to align overseas education more closely with future labour market needs.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has issued Ministerial Resolution No. (179) of 2026, establishing a new regulatory framework covering scholarship eligibility, selection, student obligations and the management of scholarships.

The resolution updates the criteria for scholarship destinations and institutions and is intended to strengthen governance, improve the efficiency of government spending and ensure national talent is directed towards areas considered critical to the UAE’s future development.

Students face stricter ranking criteria for global universities

Under the new framework, the ministry has adopted updated lists of scholarship destinations and educational institutions based on internationally recognised rankings.

Universities must generally meet both subject-specific and overall ranking requirements, with different thresholds depending on the country where the institution is located.

Institutions must be among the top 50 globally in the relevant field of study, regardless of their overall ranking, under one of the main routes for eligibility.

For universities in the US and Australia, institutions may alternatively qualify if they rank among the top 100 globally in the relevant field and the top 100 overall.

For institutions in other English-speaking countries, excluding the US and Australia, the threshold is the top 200 globally in the relevant field and overall.

For universities in non-English-speaking countries, the corresponding threshold rises to the top 300 in both the relevant field and overall ranking.

The new approach means the reputation of a university in a student’s chosen discipline will play a significant role in determining whether it qualifies as a scholarship destination.

Selection will not, however, be based on university ranking alone. Applicants will be assessed comparatively according to academic performance, the quality of the institution, the priority given to their field of study and the type of admission they receive.

Energy, technology, healthcare among priority fields

The resolution identifies a group of priority disciplines linked to strategic sectors of the UAE economy. These include energy, transport and logistics, technology and engineering, healthcare, water and the environment, creative industries, science and finance.

Students applying to study in these areas will receive preference as the scholarship system is increasingly aligned with national, economic and knowledge-development priorities.

The ministry has also established priority groups within the scholarship selection process. These include children of martyrs, beneficiaries of social support programmes and students living in remote areas.

Their applications will be considered alongside the established academic and institutional criteria, rather than outside the wider selection framework.

The ministry said the approach is designed to promote fairness and equal opportunity while directing scholarships towards qualified Emirati students and areas of national importance.

The resolution also sets out the rights and responsibilities of scholarship students, including requirements to maintain satisfactory academic progress, uphold the reputation of the UAE and disclose other scholarships or benefits.

Students must also notify the ministry of developments that could affect their academic journey.

Beyond academic oversight, the new framework seeks to expand opportunities for students to gain practical and professional experience while studying abroad.

The ministry is working towards partnerships with leading universities, research organisations and labour-market entities in scholarship destinations. These partnerships are intended to create more opportunities for training, research, innovation, talent development and potential early employment.

Students may also, subject to approval, undertake courses at another institution as part of a joint academic programme, cooperation agreement or exchange programme where this is deemed to add academic value.

The resolution provides rules for deferring, suspending, resuming or extending scholarships, as well as cancelling them where necessary. It also sets out provisions for distance learning and circumstances that could result in warnings or suspension.

The ministry’s overseas educational and science and technology missions and offices will continue to oversee students’ academic, administrative and financial affairs and provide support during their scholarship period.

The new framework ultimately aims to make the UAE’s scholarship system more targeted, transparent and closely connected to the country’s future skills requirements — with greater emphasis on where students study, what they study and how their education can contribute to the national economy.