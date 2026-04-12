Nursery at home? Everything you need to know about new scheme by Dubai's KHDA

Parents of children under the age of six will now be able to have trained teachers at their residences as part of a new concept rolled out in Dubai which will bring nurseries and early care centers home.

Launched by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the initiative will give youngsters the opportunity to learn at home during emergency situations or any other such development which mandates online learning.

Here is everything you need to know about the initiative:

What is the new service?

KHDA has introduced two new plans:

CLHL Hubs: A small nursery-style group operating in an approved home, serving up to eight children from different families with trained nursery staff.

CLHL Educators: A one-to-one or sibling-only arrangement where a nursery sends a qualified teacher to a single family's home for their children only — effectively an early years tutor.

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When can families use these services?

The service can only be used during emergencies. CLHL services are activated when KHDA or the Ministry of Education mandates distance learning for any reason, including weather, health crises (like a pandemic), security situations, or other challenging circumstances.

Once normal nursery operations resume, home-based services must cease within five working days.

Who can provide the teaching?

Only licensed nurseries holding a valid KHDA permit can offer these services. The teachers must be current employees of the nursery, not freelancers or independent tutors.

What qualifications must the teacher have?

CLHL teachers must hold:

Early Childhood Education qualifications as per KHDA requirements

A valid Dubai police clearance certificate

Paediatric First Aid certification

Level 2 Safeguarding Training completed within the last 12 months

Intimate Care Training if serving children under 3 years old

Are any safety checks done at home?

For CLHL Hubs, the nursery must conduct a comprehensive risk assessment of each home before any child attends. This covers:

Physical environment, like floors, furniture, balconies, windows and electrical safety

Health and hygiene like handwashing, toilet facilities and first aid

Safeguarding arrangements

Age-specific considerations for younger children

The risk assessment is submitted to KHDA for review and approval.

Does a parent need to be present?

Yes. A responsible adult, like a parent, family member aged above 18 or a family nanny, must be present and accessible in the home throughout all CLHL sessions. They do not need to be in the same room as the children but must be in the home and immediately available for emergencies.

Will this cost extra?

For CLHL Hubs: No. Families already paying nursery fees should not incur separate CLHL charges. Fee structures must be transparent and reasonable.

For CLHL Educators: Nurseries set their fees in agreement with parents, covering staff salary, transport, learning materials, and a reasonable margin.

Will all nurseries offer this service?

No. CLHL services are optional for nurseries. Only centres in good regulatory standing with no previous safeguarding or safety violations can apply. Nurseries may choose not to participate.