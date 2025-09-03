New attendance rules in UAE: Will private schools follow suit?

Head teachers in Dubai say schools prefer “positive reinforcement rather than punitive measures” when dealing with attendance and punctuality. However, repeated absences can still lead to serious consequences — from warnings to withheld promotion and, in extreme cases, withdrawal of a student.

These discussions are back in the spotlight after the Ministry of Education (MoE) issued new guidelines on September 1. Under the new rules, a warning is triggered after just one unexcused absence.

If the number of absences reaches 15 days, both the student and guardian are referred to child protection authorities. Exceeding 15 unexcused absences by year-end may result in the student repeating the grade. Parents are allowed to appeal within five working days of receiving a notification.

For private schools in the emirate, authorised absences such as illness (with a doctor’s note) or family bereavement are acceptable. But non-essential reasons — including travel, shopping, or extended holidays — fall into the “unauthorised” category and risk affecting a child’s promotion.

In fact, students absent for 20 consecutive days or 25 non-consecutive days may lose their place unless documentation is provided. Parents are required to notify the school on the first day of absence via phone, email, or app.

Khaleej Times spoke to several schools to learn how they address punctuality and absenteeism, with parents holding a central role in this responsibility.

David Jones, Principal, Springdales School Dubai, said, “With respect to punctuality, registration begins at 7.40am and lessons start promptly at 8am.

"Any arrival after 8am is marked as late, and persistent lateness results in detentions or behaviour contracts. Parents are responsible for ensuring attendance and punctuality and must notify the school of absences. Then Attendance Intervention Strategies (AIS) are applied progressively.”

Schools balance accountability with support

Others also point out that unexcused absences do not go unaccounted for; parents are contacted, meetings are held and logged, and school policies are consistently reiterated.

Sydney Michael Atkins, Associate Principal, GEMS Modern Academy, said,

“Students and parents are made aware of the impact of absences on both their learning and overall growth. We have seen that this proactive approach helps students stay on track and reinforces the importance of responsibility, consistency, and engagement in their educational journey.”

Atkins added that the approach remains rooted in care. “That said, ‘our approach is never punitive – it is supportive’. We try to understand the underlying reasons for absence, whether academic stress, wellbeing concerns, or family circumstances.”

Tailored interventions follow, ranging from academic catch-up plans and counselling support to peer mentoring or adjusted timetables. “The aim is always to help the student reintegrate smoothly and not feel left behind,” he added.

Other principals echoed this sentiment. Schools usually begin by pointing parents towards the KHDA Parent-School Contract and then open a dialogue to understand challenges.

Colin Gerrie, Principal of Uptown International School, said, “We never view attendance in isolation. In our school, we talk about the home school triangle, the partnership between students, parents, and staff that underpins success.

"At the same time, we hold students accountable: if attendance drops below the KHDA threshold of 92 per cent, the matter is escalated to senior leadership, with formal letters and monitoring. But the key is partnership working hand in hand with parents to remove barriers and ensure students don’t lose vital learning time," said Gerrie.

KHDA guidelines

At the American Academy for Girls, attendance and punctuality policies are explained through handbooks, newsletters, and student reports. Their system, like most schools, categorises attendance as per KHDA guidelines:

Outstanding/Excellent: 98 per cent (no more than three days absent)

Very Good: 96 per cent (up to seven days absent)

Good: 94 per cent (up to 11 days absent)

Acceptable/Satisfactory: 92 per cent (up to 13–15 days absent)

Weak/Very Weak: Below 92 per cent

“These ratings are reported to parents each term, making expectations transparent and clearly measurable,” said Lisa Johnson, Principal, American Academy for Girls.

They also use incentives such as assemblies, certificates, and class-based rewards to encourage consistency. “Research consistently highlights that regular attendance strongly correlates with academic achievement, social development, and long-term educational outcomes; therefore, we view our role as helping families build habits of consistency that directly benefit student learning,” added Johnson.

To further support students, the school leverages the Rahhal programme, which allows flexible learning arrangements approved by KHDA. “This allows us to support students who may face unique circumstances that prevent daily attendance on campus, while still maintaining continuity of learning and safeguarding academic progress,” she noted.

Appeals and exemptions for genuine cases

When asked if parents can appeal when thresholds are breached, school leaders answered in the affirmative.

Neetha Shetty, Principal of Al Diyafah High School, said: “Repeated lateness or absences are closely monitored, and absences without a valid reason will have consequences, starting with a warning, followed by a parent meeting, and, if necessary, may affect the student’s continuation at the school. But parents may appeal or request exemptions if their child reaches the attendance threshold due to genuine circumstances.”

“Requests must be submitted in writing to the school, with supporting documentation such as medical certificates or other relevant evidence. The principal reviews requests and, based on the genuineness and gravity of the concern, makes the final decision. In certain cases, the Board of Governors and KHDA may also be consulted. The process is guided by fairness, transparency, and a focus on the student’s continued academic progress and wellbeing,” added Shetty.