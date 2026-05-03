NEET UG 2026: Over 1,800 UAE students to take medical entrance exam amid strict checks

The NEET UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) 2026 examination is being conducted today across India and 14 international centres, including the UAE, where nearly 1,800 to 1,900 students are appearing.

The exam, which is a gateway to medical courses in India such as MBBS, BDS and Ayurveda, is being held in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi under strict supervision and uniform national guidelines issued by India’s National Testing Agency (NTA).

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With over 2.2 million candidates appearing globally, UAE schools hosting the exam have implemented layered security systems, early reporting requirements and controlled entry procedures to ensure fairness.

Officials say the UAE continues to be the largest overseas NEET hub, reflecting the scale of the Indian student community in the region.

Why is NEET considered one of the most significant exams for medical aspirants?

Sharjah Indian School principal Pramod Mahajan highlighted the scale and structure of the exam, noting that it is conducted annually on a fixed schedule which is the first Sunday of May, and remains highly competitive. “Students are tested across 180 questions in 180 minutes, making speed and accuracy critical.

Those who qualify are eligible for admission to medical programmes such as MBBS, BDS and Ayurveda (BAMS), along with other systems like BHMS and BUMS. This is the fourth year that NEET is being conducted in the UAE.”

How large is the NEET examination footprint in the UAE?

Explaining the distribution of candidates across centres, Mahajan said “the UAE hosts three main exam venues. The Dubai’s Indian High School (IHS) accommodates around 900 students, Sharjah Indian School hosts over 700, and Abu Dhabi Indian School manages more than 300 candidates.”

He added that the UAE accounts for nearly 1,800 to 1,900 candidates in total, making it the largest NEET testing location outside India.

What kind of security and oversight measures are in place?

Mahajan stressed that exam integrity is a top priority, pointing out that multiple government authorities are involved in monitoring the process.

“Representatives from the Government of India, the Consulate General’s office and the Embassy are part of the coordination mechanism.

“Videography is carried out in every room and for each candidate. The student’s face must be clearly visible, along with the admit card and the OMR sheet in the frame.”

He further added that mock drills and layered verification systems have been conducted ahead of the exam to ensure all safety and security protocols are in place across centres.

What is the exam structure and timing for NEET UG 2026?

Notably, Physics and Chemistry each comprise 45 questions, while Biology accounts for 90 questions.

The exam is conducted in a strict three-hour window from 12.30pm to 3.30pm UAE time, requiring students to manage time efficiently across all three sections. Results are typically announced within one month of the examination.

How are UAE schools managing the exam environment for students?

At The Indian High Group of Schools, CEO Punit MK Vasu said the institution has again been designated the largest NEET centre in the UAE, hosting around 900 candidates this year.

He explained that managing such a large-scale exam goes beyond logistics, adding that the system has been designed to ensure fairness through strict procedures.

Vasu added, “The introduction of a stringent two-tier frisking system reflects a zero-tolerance approach to malpractice, ensuring a rigorously fair and transparent process for every candidate.”

What steps are taken to reduce stress for students on exam day?

Vasu said the focus is on ensuring students can concentrate entirely on the exam rather than logistical challenges. “Our examination centre is easily accessible to the metro station with ample parking available to ease the stress of applicants taking the exam. The Oud Metha campus continues to serve as a recognised and trusted examination centre, equipped with extensive infrastructure, including multiple well-appointed examination halls,” added Vasu.

He highlighted that the centre is intended to provide a secure and stable environment so candidates can focus purely on performance.

What rules apply for entry and conduct at UAE centres?

As per NTA guidelines, candidates are required to report early. Officials have made it clear that entry closes at 12pm, and no late arrivals are permitted under any circumstances.

Students must carry their admit card, valid photo identification and required photographs. Security checks are mandatory at entry points to ensure compliance with examination protocols.

What dress code and permitted items are allowed?

Authorities have advised students to wear light clothing to facilitate smooth frisking procedures, while full sleeves are permitted if necessary. However, candidates arriving in such attire are required to report early to allow additional time for security checks.

Only essential items are permitted inside examination halls, including transparent water bottles. Low-heeled sandals or slippers are preferred to avoid delays during entry checks. Any permitted religious items must be declared in advance and are subject to inspection.